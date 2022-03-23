Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 22, 2022

On the morning of this Tuesday, March 22, 2022, cryptocurrencies are trading favorably, with Bitcoin reaching the threshold of 43 thousand dollars per unit and other digital currencies rising as well.

Having crossed the ceiling that kept the first cryptocurrency contained below 40 thousand USD and resisting not to return to that level, today the digital asset markets behave positively, obtaining profits.

Bitcoin price this March 22, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 42 thousand 901.40

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 870 thousand 381.83

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 162 million 135 thousand 213.20

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 727 thousand 369.15

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 34 million 066 thousand 602.57

Bitcoin in euros: 38 thousand 902.83

We suggest you read Pensión Bienestar, can they take your money if you don’t withdraw it?

Ethereum price east 22 March 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 009.40

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 61 thousand 019.11

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 374 thousand 710.53

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 728.54

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today March 21 in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this March 22, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.52

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 468.27

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

If you have in mind to carry out operations with crypto assets, remember that volatility is a quality that can help you obtain returns, but it also poses a risk to your investment, so in any case you should pay attention to its performance in real time when making your transactions.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.