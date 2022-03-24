Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 23, 2022

The price of Bitcointhe cryptocurrency most important of the market, decreased slightly from yesterday to today. However, it remains above $40,000 since last week. Let us remember that before that, said cryptocurrency it had lasted time resisting to exceed the same threshold. Following the same trend, ethereum and Dogecoin They also got a little cheaper.

It is worth mentioning that the market remains attentive to any communication from the North American government, which since the beginning of the year announced that during 2022 the cryptos.

Bitcoin price this March 23, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 42 thousand 340.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 856 thousand 154.17

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 158 million 631 thousand 028.60

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 665 thousand 967.18

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 33 million 586 thousand 918.92

Bitcoin in euros: 38 thousand 529.37

Ethereum price this 23 of March from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 964.00

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 59 thousand 899.12

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 104 thousand 685.28

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 697.60

Dogecoin price this March 23, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.48

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 458.90

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

