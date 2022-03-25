Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 24, 2022

The morning of this Thursday, March 24, 2022 Bitcoin It is trading on the rise and other cryptocurrencies have variations at favorable levels after climbing in value in the digital asset markets.

The first and also the main of the cryptocurrencies was located in the order of 43 thousand dollars per unit after crossing and holding above the threshold of 40 thousand dollars before advancing.

Bitcoin price this March 24, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 43 thousand 113.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 869 thousand 297.02

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 164 million 104 thousand 103.90

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 746 thousand 329.58

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 34 million 034 thousand 622.00

Bitcoin in euros: 39 thousand 241.92

Ethereum price east 24 March 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 034.09

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 61 thousand 200.42

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 558 thousand 881.65

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 763.75

Dogecoin price this March 24, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.79

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 515.95

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

In case you are considering investing or making operations in this virtual currency or others, keep in mind that a characteristic that defines them is their volatility in the financial markets, so ideally you should be monitoring their behavior in real time before closing a transaction. .

