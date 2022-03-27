Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 25, 2022

In the cryptocurrency markets, this Friday, March 25, 2022, the Bitcoin It registers an appreciation this morning that places it above the level of 45 thousand dollars per unit, after yesterday it showed an appreciation in its value that pushed it to place it in the order of 43 thousand dollars.

Other cryptocurrencies show variations in their price, in some cases bullish and in others with a slight decline against the different national currencies that we see in detail below.

Bitcoin price this March 25, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 44 thousand 907.70

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 899 thousand 270.85

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 170 million 188 thousand 001.90

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 957 thousand 720.26

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 35 million 305 thousand 984.66

Bitcoin in euros: 40 thousand 782.93

Ethereum price east 25 March 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 174.63

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 63 thousand 498.89

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 026 thousand 196.85

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 884.56

Dogecoin price this March 25, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.72

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 513.81

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

In case you are planning to make an operation with digital assets, do not forget the characteristic factor of these which is their high volatility that you can use in your favor to generate profits but that makes it necessary to be aware of their performance in the markets in real time. to study their behavior.

