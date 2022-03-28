Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 28, 2022

On the morning of this Monday, March 28, 2022, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are trading on the rise, where the first of them and the most popular registered a significant advance in the last hours that placed it at a level close to 48 thousand dollars per unit.

After weeks in the order of 30,000 USD and after having crossed the 40,000 dollar barrier, the advances were modest and registered ups and downs, until it took a new impulse from noon this Sunday.

Bitcoin price this March 28, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 47 thousand 609.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 959 thousand 040.57

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 180 million 486 thousand 098.10

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 5 million 271 thousand 093.88

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 37 million 118 thousand 434.81

Bitcoin in euros: 43 thousand 384.27

Ethereum price east 28 March 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 374.56

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 67 thousand 964.07

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 791 thousand 789.73

Ethereum in euros: 3 thousand 074.16

Dogecoin price this March 28, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.15

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 3.04

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 572.10

Dogecoin in euros: 0.14

In case you are considering making operations in this cryptocurrency, you should keep in mind that an intrinsic characteristic of these digital assets is precisely their volatility in the financial markets, which is used to obtain returns, but also implies a high risk as they are generally unpredictable. .

Check its price in real time and monitor its behavior before finalizing any transaction.

