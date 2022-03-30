Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 29, 2022

This Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have a variable price in the digital asset market, where in the first case, the digital currency par excellence remains at a level close to that reached yesterday, close to 48 thousand dollars per unit.

After several days at a level above 40 thousand USD per bitcoin, the cryptocurrency picked up a new momentum since Sunday and settled in its current position where it remains relatively stable.

Bitcoin price this March 29, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 47 thousand 702.50

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 951 thousand 417.78

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 179 million 657 thousand 155.50

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 5 million 284 thousand 9122.27

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 36 million 980 thousand 500.69

Bitcoin in euros: 42 thousand 868.81

Ethereum price east 29 March 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 435.08

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 68 thousand 552.76

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 941 thousand 114.28

Ethereum in euros: 3 thousand 089.58

Dogecoin price this March 29, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.15

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.92

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 551.59

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

Remember that digital assets have a volatility characteristic that many people take advantage of to obtain short-term returns, but it also implies a risk for your investment, which makes it important to closely monitor their performance in the markets if you are going to make any operation.

