Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 3, 2022

cryptocurrency Bitcoin and other digital currencies, register a certain stability this morning of Thursday, March 3, 2022 after descending from the position they reached after the first of them broke the barrier of 40 thousand dollars and is below the threshold of 44 thousand dollars per unit .

The financial markets are attentive to what happens in the development of the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the meeting of the US Federal Reserve. The current price is still higher than the one reached last week, when the ceiling was 40 thousand dollars.

Bitcoin price this March 3, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 43 thousand 805.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 907 thousand 230.79

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 167 million 216 thousand 588.00

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 744 thousand 057.81

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 35 million 261 thousand 310.15

Bitcoin in euros: 39 thousand 595.32

Ethereum price this March 3, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 924.90

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 60 thousand 400.65

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 120 thousand 089.56

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 637.70

Dogecoin price this March 3, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.13

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.76

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 508.08

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

If you plan to make operations with this or other cryptocurrencies, do not forget that volatility is precisely one of its most characteristic qualities in the foreign exchange market, so before making any transaction, it is best to monitor its evolution in real time so that make an informed decision.

