Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 31, 2022

On the day of this Thursday, March 31, 2022, the last of the month, Bitcoin, the most popular of the cryptocurrencies, registers a drop in its price in the last hour in real time; from just over $47,500 per unit to below $46,300.

This variability has also affected the value of other cryptocurrencies that in themselves have the characteristic of high volatility in the financial markets, falling in several cases against different national currencies.

Bitcoin price this March 31, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 46 thousand 281.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 928 thousand 307.34

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 174 million 405 thousand 747.10

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 5 million 163 thousand 660.14

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 36 million 680 thousand 073.48

Bitcoin in euros: 41 thousand 975.51

Ethereum price east 31 March 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 358.24

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 67 thousand 022.07

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 588 thousand 933.54

Ethereum in euros: 3 thousand 028.70

Dogecoin price this March 31, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.83

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 530.98

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

If you are thinking of carrying out operations with these digital assets, consider this factor before closing a transaction and carefully review their behavior in the markets so that you can make the appropriate decisions with sufficient information.

