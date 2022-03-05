Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 5, 2022

Cryptocurrencies, including the first of them, bitcoin; They are trading this Saturday, March 5, 2022, in a stable manner since yesterday afternoon, when they registered a decrease in their exchange rate in an international context marked by the war between Russia and Ukraine and the advances of the troops on the latter country.

After holding for several days above the level of 40 thousand dollars per unit and enjoying moments above the threshold of 44 USD per BTC, today it is relatively calm trading at 39 thousand dollars after a decline yesterday afternoon.

Bitcoin price this March 5, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 39 thousand 072.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 818 thousand 946.80

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 147 million 183 thousand 413.60

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 251 thousand 723.20

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 31 million 532 thousand 783.73

Bitcoin in euros: 35 thousand 774.86

Ethereum price this March 5, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 650.83

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 55 thousand 530.25

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 006 thousand 254.87

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 419.61

Dogecoin price this March 5, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.59

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 467.23

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

If you have in mind to carry out a transaction with these cryptocurrencies, the ideal thing is that you take the time to analyze their evolution at the same time as the development of international financial events to determine the best time in which you can carry out your operations.

