Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 6, 2022

This Sunday, March 6, 2022, Bitcoin, like other cryptocurrencies, continues to lose ground slightly after timidly hovering above the level of 40 thousand dollars in the case of the first of them -and also the most popular- and operates in the order of 38 thousand USD.

In the cryptocurrency market, as in other global financial sectors, the effects of the war where Russia marches on Ukrainian territory are being felt, which means that investors’ perception of risk affects the way they make their decisions.

Bitcoin price this March 6, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 38 thousand 827.00

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 813 thousand 357.70

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 146 million 668 thousand 953.60

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 212 thousand 066.70

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 31 million 238 thousand 672.48

Bitcoin in euros: 35 thousand 441.19

Ethereum price this March 6, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 625.32

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 54 thousand 995.86

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 9 million 917 thousand 143.67

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 398.06

Dogecoin price this March 6, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.58

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 464.47

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

If you plan to carry out operations with these digital assets, try to be well informed about their price and thus carry out your transactions considering the behavior of digital currencies in real time.

