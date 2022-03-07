Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 7, 2022

This Monday March 7, 2022 the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies register slight advances compared to the price they maintained over the weekend, where the first cryptocurrency oscillates below the ceiling of 40 thousand dollars to which it has approached in the last hours.

The rest of the digital currencies also exhibit positive but discreet movements in the financial markets, which remain cautious managing the risk around the issue of the conflict in Ukraine.

Bitcoin price this March 7, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 39 thousand 092.80

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 825 thousand 319.27

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 149 million 123 thousand 133.50

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 245 thousand 026.92

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 31 million 594 thousand 530.88

Bitcoin in euros: 35 thousand 837.53

Ethereum price this March 7, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 642.80

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 55 thousand 695.16

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 068 thousand 645.15

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 420.20

Dogecoin price this March 7, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.58

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 466.98

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

Therefore, if you plan to carry out any operation with crypto assets, it is best that you follow its evolution in real time so that you find the optimal moment or to carry out your transaction in the markets.

