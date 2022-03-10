Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 9

Today, Wednesday, March 9, the price of Bitcoin spiked once above US$40,000. Being the most important and valuable cryptocurrency in the world, it sets the trends in the behavior of the rest of the cryptocurrencies. For the latter, ethereum and Dogecoin they also recorded increases, but at a different rate.

This particular increase in crypto prices seems related to a leaked report from the US government. In said statement, Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, anticipated and praised an executive order issued by President Joe Biden.

The presidential mandate consists of clarifying the terms and regulations of the cryptocurrency market in the Anglo-Saxon country. Although the information was posted on the Treasury Department’s website, it wasn’t long before it was taken down.

Bitcoin price this March 9, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 42 thousand 152.70

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 886 thousand 300.56

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 158 million 399 thousand 729.90

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 581 thousand 842.52

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 33 million 753 thousand 774.52

Bitcoin in euros: 38 thousand 206.79

Ethereum price east March 9 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 734.67

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 57 thousand 523.70

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 287 thousand 691.80

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 475.81

Dogecoin price this March 9, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.57

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 459.33

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

