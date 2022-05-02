Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today May 1, 2022

On the morning of this May 1, 2022, the best-known cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoinis trading at a level of 37 thousand dollars per unit, with a downward trend that drags other virtual currencies as we have seen from previous days.

The cryptocurrency par excellence falls below the threshold of 40 thousand dollars that it managed to cross in past weeks, but today it remains settled at that level and close positions.

Bitcoin price this May 1, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 37 thousand 971.80

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 774 thousand 613.33

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 150 million 355 thousand 797.30

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 377 thousand 992.86

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 32 million 371 thousand 339.21

Bitcoin in euros: 36 thousand 010.56

Ethereum price east May 1 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 762.77

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 56 thousand 400.68

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 947 thousand 616.42

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 621.98

Dogecoin price this May 1, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.13

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.69

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 521.77

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

If you plan to take advantage of the drop in the price of Bitcoin to carry out your operations, do not forget the quality of high volatility that these digital assets have in the financial markets, so you have to inform yourself in real time when you seek to carry out your transactions.

