Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today May 2, 2022

The most popular cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoinis still trading this morning of May 2, 2022 below the ceiling of 40 thousand dollars where it operates with its characteristic oscillations, but improving its price slightly compared to the previous day when its parity against the greenback was in the order of $37,900 per unit.

Other cryptocurrencies also exhibit variations in the financial markets, but with discreet movements against the different national currencies to be as follows.

Bitcoin price this May 2, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 38 thousand 697.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 790 thousand 418.66

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 153 million 709 thousand 740.90

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 493 thousand 346.16

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 33 million 337 thousand 863.52

Bitcoin in euros: 36 thousand 907.91

We suggest you read the Credit Bureau, how does the Unauthenticated Client password affect me?

Ethereum price east May 2 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 812.29

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 57 thousand 324.00

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 199 thousand 466.83

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 676.74

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today May 1 in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this May 2, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.13

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.67

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 524.10

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

If you are thinking of making operations in the digital asset markets, consider that one of the qualities of these virtual currencies is precisely their volatility, so you must monitor their behavior in real time to decide the best time to make your transactions and thus protect your investment.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.