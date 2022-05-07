Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today May 7, 2022

This Saturday, May 7, 2022, the most popular of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin It trades on the digital asset markets slightly lower at a level of 35 thousand dollars per unit. In the previous month it enjoyed better positions and tried to sustain itself at a price above the threshold of 40 thousand USD, but has been gradually losing ground.

Other digital currencies appreciated slightly compared to last day against the different national currencies to be as shown in the following table.

Bitcoin price this May 7, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 35 thousand 892.60

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 724 thousand 470.60

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 145 million 334 thousand 530.20

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 174 thousand 013.45

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 30 million 814 thousand 365.80

Bitcoin in euros: 34 thousand 023.25

Ethereum price east May 7th from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 676.20

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 54 thousand 017.49

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 847 thousand 395.65

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 539.41

Dogecoin price this May 7, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.13

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.58

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 517.17

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

If you are thinking of making investments in cryptocurrencies, consider the factor of their volatility, which is one of the most obvious characteristics of these cryptoactives and to protect your capital and even obtain profits thanks to this property, you should carefully analyze its price, as well as the behavior in real time for you to monitor their performance.

