Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin retreat: here are the causes

The major digital currencies in the market fell into negative territory on Thursday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market cap dropping 5.63% to $ 2.26 trillion.

What happened

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had a daily decline of 3.6% to $ 48,741.25; over the past seven days, the world’s leading cryptocurrency has lost 14.39%.

The second largest digital currency in the world by market capitalization, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), in the last 24 hours it recorded -6.06% to 4,186.22 dollars; in the past seven days ETH has had a decline of 7.96%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 3.6% to $ 0.17; in the past seven days, the cryptocurrency meme has left 17.91% on the ground.

Shiba Inu, DOGE’s rival currency, has lost 4.57% to 0.00003544 dollars in the last 24 hours; in the last seven days SHIB has lost 15.49% of its value.

IoTex, Unus Sed Leo and Huobi Token were the three cryptocurrencies with the highest daily rise, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In fact, in the last 24 hours IoTeX gained 12.33% at $ 0.1285, Unus Sed Leo had a 2.46% increase at $ 3.70 and Huobi Token was up + 1.22% at 10. .06 dollars; another cryptocurrency that has seen a notable rise in the past 24 hours was XRP, which gained 1.3% to $ 0.876.

Because it is important

The bloodbath in the cryptocurrency markets took place against the backdrop of the non-payment of a debt bond by China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF); the company defaulted on more than $ 1.2 billion of bonds, Fitch Ratings released Thursday.

Bitcoin’s drop linked to Evergrande’s default has sparked disbelief among the cryptocurrency community on Twitter.

I really can’t believe #bitcoin is dipping because of #Evergrande. This literally is the reason we have #bitcoin. – David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) November 12, 2021

It’s funny to see that #Bitcoin price tanking each time something frighten the traditional markets ^^ Did we onboard too many institutional investors that still doesn’t know anything about BTC? Evergrande, US debt ceiling raise.$ BTC should rise when titans falls, but no ^^ – Wyll ₿ilderberg (@Bouillaka_CF) December 9, 2021

Furthermore, Bitcoin continues to be under pressure as the greenback continues to show strength: the dollar rose against all G10 currencies except the Japanese yen, which is considered a safe haven currency; The dollar index rose 0.3% to $ 96,233 on Thursday, according to a Reuters report.

Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA, highlighted another factor responsible for Bitcoin’s downward movement.

“Part of the selling pressure is also linked to the growing electricity shortage in Kazakhstan, which is cutting energy for mining from the world’s second largest Bitcoin mining country; in the past, when China had blackouts, we have seen significant drops in Bitcoin ”.

Bitcoin must overcome “rising expectations of a stronger dollar”, an “extended season of altcoins” and “short-term declines” following the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to Moya.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s ‘Arrow Glacier’ update was launched Thursday: the update supports Ethereum’s transition to a ‘proof-of-stake’ model and postpones the so-called ‘trouble bomb’ to June 2022, according to the blog of the project.

The difficulty bomb is an expected exponential increase in the difficulty of the proof-of-work model and is designed to motivate the shift to the proof-of-stake model and reduce the chances of a fork.

