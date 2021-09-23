Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin show recovery

The major digital currencies in the market were recovering rapidly on Wednesday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 6.16% to $ 1.940 billion.

What happened

The leading cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had a daily rise of 3.18% to $ 43,289.24; in the last seven days BTC has lost 9.82%.

The second most important coin in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), in the last 24 hours it gained 7.13% to 3,045.13 dollars, which translates into a -15.39% in the last week.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) jumped 7.65% to $ 0.22; in the last seven days the Shiba Inu themed coin fell by 10.06%.

Because it is important

The Federal Reserve kept the federal funds rate range between zero and 0.25% on Wednesday; the US central bank said it may soon begin to reduce monthly asset purchases.

Some analysts believe that a tighter future monetary policy could impact volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies.

“With so little room for further accommodative central bank policies, given an already depressed interest rate environment, the prospect of sustainable upward moves thanks to stimulus should no longer be so attractive to investors,” he said. in a report Joel Kruger, strategic analyst for the foreign exchange market at LMAX Group.

Meanwhile, Skew data indicates that a total of 73,700 cryptocurrency options contracts, worth $ 3.14 billion, will expire on Friday; of these, 50,000 are call options and the remainder are puts, according to CoinDesk.

From what has emerged, it is expected that the monthly expiration of the options will not have a material impact on BTC.