Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin: sustained trend

The main digital currencies on the market, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: ETH), they rallied on Tuesday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbing 3.5% to $ 2.27 trillion.

What happened

In the past 24 hours, the world’s leading cryptocurrency gained 4.2% to $ 48,862.20; in the last seven days BTC has recorded an increase of 1.25%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) had a daily rise of 1.9% to $ 4,016.72; over the past seven days, ETH has gained 3.8%.

In the last 24 hours the meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) posted + 2.2% to $ 0.17; in the last seven days DOGE lost 7.75%.

The rival coin of DOGE, Shiba Inu (SHIB), rose 4.8% to $ 0.00003 in the past 24 hours; in the past seven days SHIB has experienced a decline of nearly 2.5%.

The three currencies that have risen the most over the past 24 hours have turned out Loopring (LRC), IOTA (MIOTA) e DAO Token curves (CRV), according to data from CoinMarketCap.

LRC jumped 18.3% to $ 2.37, MIOTA gained 18.25% to $ 1.27 and CRV was up 15.5% to $ 4.82.

Because it is important

Cryptocurrencies saw a rise in conjunction with stocks on Tuesday, as did the appetite for risk assets; the S&P 500 index closed the day up by 1.78% at 4,649.23 points and the Nasdaq closed with a + 2.4% at 15,341.09.

Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, stated that cryptocurrencies had a rebound after that Fitch Ratings he stressed that better regulation could “moderate the credit risks of stablecoins”.

“Stablecoins remain vulnerable to US regulation, but it appears the cryptoverse will most likely embrace regulatory clarity,” the analyst wrote in an emailed note; Regarding Bitcoin, Moya said that many investors believe that the bottom has been reached.

“Trading conditions are nowhere near full participation, so unless further catalysts appear, Bitcoin should still remain range bound.”

Although Bitcoin is down nearly 30% from its all-time high of $ 68,789.63, weakness hasn’t stopped strong hands from piling up, according to Glassnode.

To clarify the point, the on-chain analysis firm highlighted the so-called ‘Illiquid Supply’, which is the amount of Bitcoin held by on-chain entities with inflows greater than or equal to 75% in the history of their ledgers.

These illiquid entities sold off along with much of the market in May, but have since intensified the accumulation of coins and are currently taking over at a rate of 3-4 times the daily issue of coins, according to Glassnode.











BTC – Illiquid offer with respect to issue, courtesy of Glassnode

“In other words, the strong-handed HODLers are absorbing the supply at more than three times the rate of new coins mined every day,” Glassnode wrote.

Meanwhile, despite the attraction for lower transaction fees on alternative networks, Ethereum continues to dominate the non-fungible token (NFT) industry in terms of volume, according to a note from Delphi Digital.











NFT volume on select chains – Courtesy of Delphi Digital

Data released by the cryptocurrency research firm shows that while NFT volume remains buoyant, other chains have seen a slowdown.