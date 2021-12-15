Bitcoin, Ethereum and major altcoins are attempting a recovery

The price of Bitcoin is trying to recover above $ 47,500.

Bitcoin’s price has formed a base above the $ 46,000 zone. As a result, BTC began a steady recovery wave and moved above the $ 47,500 zone. It is currently facing strong resistance near the $ 48,500 zone (04:19 UTC).

Likewise, most of the main ones altcoin it is attempting an upward correction. ETH recovered above $ 3,800 but is facing strong resistance near $ 3,880. XRP is back above USD 0.800 and is consolidating. ADA is above the $ 1.20 support zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a further decline, the price of bitcoin found support near the $ 46,000 level. BTC formed a base and started a recovery wave above the $ 47,000 level. It has also traded above $ 48,000, but bears are active near $ 48,500. A close above $ 48,500 could trigger a move towards the $ 50,000 level.

Immediate bearish support is near $ 47,200. The next major support is near the $ 46,500 level, below which the price could retest $ 46,000.

The price of Ethereum

The Ethereum price has recouped its losses and is trading above the USD 3,800 level. ETH even climbed above USD 3,850, but failed to gain strength above USD 3,880. To continue climbing towards $ 4,000, the price must cross the $ 3,880 barrier.

If a further decline occurs, the price could test $ 3,750. The next key support is near the $ 3,650 level, below which the bears test $ 3,550.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) reached the USD 1.20 support. The price is rising and is trading above USD 1.232. Immediate resistance is near the USD 1.25 level, beyond which the price could rise towards the USD 1.265 level.

Binance coin (BNB) tested the USD 510 level and remained stable above USD 500. It is recovering and trading above USD 525. The first key resistance is near USD 535, above which it could possibly test USD 550.

Solana (SOL) is rising and there has been a move above the USD 155 level. The price has risen above USD 160, but is now facing resistance near USD 165. The next key resistance is near USD 172.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is stable above the USD 0.0000320 level. It is now consolidating near the $ 0.0000335 level. If there is a recovery wave, the bulls could attempt a rise above the $ 0.000035 zone. The next major resistance is near the $ 0.000038 level.

XRP price tested the $ 0.780 support zone and is currently making up for losses. The price is back above $ 0.80, but there are many obstacles to the upside. The main breakout zone is near $ 0.82.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up by more than 5%, including CAKE, DOGE, AVAX, EGLD, MATIC, HNT, WAVES, KCS, OKB, XTZ, GRT, NEAR, DESO and XEC. Of these, CAKE, DESO and NEAR earned more than 18%. Meanwhile, OHM is the worst performer in the top 100 coins and is now down nearly 8%.

Overall, bitcoin’s price is recovering above the $ 47,500 level. To continue rising, the price must break above the $ 48,500 resistance level in the short term.

