Bitcoin, Ethereum and major altcoins are up

The price of bitcoin it started a steady recovery and surpassed USD 47,000.

it started a steady recovery and surpassed USD 47,000. Ethereum broke the USD 3,400 resistance, XRP is still below USD 1.12.

broke the USD 3,400 resistance, XRP is still below USD 1.12. LINK and UNI earned over 10%.

The price of bitcoin formed a base above the USD 45,000 level and started a new rise. BTC It broke the USD 46,000 and USD 46,500 resistance levels. Currently (04:28 UTC) it is trading above USD 47,000 but may correct to the downside in the short term.

Likewise, most of the main ones altcoin it is showing signs of a new rise. ETH managed to break out of the USD 3,380 and USD 3,400 resistance levels. XRP is still struggling to gain momentum above USD 1.10. ADA is consolidating near the USD 2.40 level.

Total market capitalization



Source: https://www.tradingview.com/

The price of Bitcoin

Having formed a base close to $ 45,000, the price of bitcoin began a steady rise. BTC broke the USD 46,000 resistance and moved into a positive zone. Bitcoin even broke through the USD 47,000 and USD 47,200 resistance levels. On the upside, immediate resistance is near USD 47,500. The next major resistance is near the USD 48,000 level, above which the price could gain bullish momentum.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 46,800 level. The first major support could be USD 46,500, below which the price could revisit USD 46,000.

The price of Ethereum

Also the price of Ethereum started a steady upward movement above the USD 3,350 level. ETH broke the USD 3,380 and USD 3,400 resistance levels. It shot up to USD 3,450, where it took on sellers. If there is a clear break above the USD 3,450 level, the price could rise further towards the USD 3,500 hurdle.

If there is a downward correction, the price could find offers near the USD 3,365 level. The next key support appears to be forming near the USD 3,320 level.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) it is struggling to initiate a new rise above the USD 2.45 level. The first major resistance is near the USD 2.50 level. The next key pivot level is USD 2.55, above which the price could rise towards the USD 2.65 level in the short term. If not, it may revisit USD 2.25.

Litecoin (LTC) managed to stabilize above the USD 180 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 185 level. The main resistance is near USD 188, above which the price could revisit the USD 200. On the downside, the bulls may remain active near the USD 172 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) it is trying to recover above the USD 0.240 level. The first key barrier is USD 0.250. A close above the USD 0.250 level could start a rise towards the USD 0.265 level. The next big resistance is near USD 0.280.

The price of XRP it is consolidating above the USD 1.05 support level. It appears that the price is preparing for a break above the USD 1.10 level. If the price breaks out of the USD 1.12 resistance, there may be a steady move towards USD 1.20.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins gained over 10%, including HBAR, CRV, XEC, AAVE, SUSHI, IOST, PERP, COMP, SNX, UNI, THETA, LINK, ICX, and RUNE. Of these, HBAR gained over 26% and broke the USD 0.5 level. Meanwhile, LINK reached USD 30, while UNI surpassed USD 25.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is trading in a positive zone above USD 47,000. If BTC remains stable above USD 46,000, it could rise further towards USD 48,000 or even USD 48,500.

Loading... Advertisements

_____

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrency:

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN