Bitcoin, Ethereum and major Altcoins continue their descent

Bitcoin it fell below $ 41,000 before recovering.

The price of Bitcoin has remained in a bearish zone below the USD 45,000 level. BTC it even dropped below USD 40,700 and is currently (04:59 UTC) trying to recover above USD 41,200.

Likewise, most of the main ones altcoin they increased their losses this week. ETH it fell to $ 3,130 before moving back to $ 3,180. XRP has fallen below the USD 0.75 level but is trying to recover now as ADA has moved above USD 1.20 again.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of bitcoin

After a major decline, the price of bitcoin found support near the USD 40,600 level. On the upside, a first hurdle is near the USD 42,500 level. The first major resistance is near USD 44,000, above which the price could rise towards the USD 45,000 level.

If it fails to recover above USD 42,500, it could trigger a steeper decline in the coming sessions.

The price of Ethereum

The Ethereum price tested the USD 3,130 level, where the bulls took a stance. However, ETH is struggling to start a decent recovery wave above USD 3,300. The next key hurdle is near USD 3,450, above which the price could rise towards USD 3.7550.

If it fails to recover above USD 3,300, there is a risk of a move towards USD 3,000.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) fell below the USD 1.20 level. It tested USD 1.18 and started a decent recovery wave. The bulls have pushed the price above USD 1.20, but the price may struggle to continue rising above USD 1.28.

Binance coin (BNB) broke the USD 450 support level and is now trading close to USD 447. It is locked in a range, with immediate resistance near the USD 470 level. The next major resistance is near the USD 480 level.

Solana (SOL) failed to stay above the USD 150 support level. The bears even pushed the price towards USD 140. It is now consolidating and there is a risk of further downside towards USD 132.

Dogecoin (DOGE) broke out of the USD 0.150 support level before easing back. If there is a stronger recovery wave, the bears could remain active near USD 0.162. The next major resistance is near the $ 0.165 level. Conversely, the price could fall towards the $ 0.142 level.

The price of XRP fell below USD 0.75 before there was a small upward correction. The price is now facing resistance near the USD 0.78 level. The next major resistance is near the USD 0.80 level.

More altcoin markets today

Some altcoins are up more than 8%, including MANA, ONE, QNT, ATOM and OSMO. Of these, MANA gained 12% and surpassed the $ 3.20 level, while ATOM reached $ 41, also increasing by 12%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is struggling below the USD 42,000 level. If BTC fails to recover above USD 42,500, there is a risk of further short-term losses.

