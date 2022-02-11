Bitcoin, Ethereum and major altcoins reduce earnings

The price of Bitcoin it pushed just above USD 45,500 and then corrected lower.

Bitcoin’s price rose above the USD 45,500 resistance level. However, BTC failed to continue higher and began a new decline below USD 44,000. Currently (04:17 UTC) it is trading close to USD 43,200 with a bearish angle.

Likewise, most of the main ones too altcoin have decreased. ETH was trading below the USD 3,120 support level. XRP fell below the key USD 0.85 support zone. ADA is approaching the USD 1.12 support.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a decent move above USD 45,000, Bitcoin’s price also rose above USD 45,500, but failed to stay above this zone. As a result, there was a new bearish reaction below USD 44,000. The price has fallen below the USD 43,500 level, while immediate support is near the USD 43,000 level. The next key support is near USD 42,750, below which the price could fall stronger.

On the upside, an initial resistance is found near the USD 43,800 level. The next major resistance is near the USD 44,000 level, above which the price could revisit USD 45,500.

The price of Ethereum

The Ethereum price failed to stay above the USD 3,250 level again. It fell below USD 3,100 and may continue to fall towards the USD 3,020 support. The next major support is near USD 3,000, below which the price could slide to USD 2,950.

If there is another hike, the price could face resistance near USD 3,120. The next key resistance could be near the USD 3,200 zone.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) fell below the USD 1.15 support level. It is now approaching the USD 1.12 support zone. If there are further losses, the bears could test the USD 1.05 support.

Binance coin (BNB) is back below USD 420 and is trading near the USD 412 support. If the bears stay in action, the price could drop below the USD 400 support. The next major support is near the USD 380 level.

Solana (SOL) is down 6% and is approaching the USD 102 support. If there is a break down below USD 102 and USD 100, the price could have a stronger decline. In this case, it might test USD 85 support.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is once again consolidating near the USD 0.150 level. If there is a break down below USD 0.150, the price could drop to USD 0.132. Conversely, it could move up towards the USD 0.175 resistance.

The price of XRP failed again to break out of the USD 0.920 resistance. There was a new bearish reaction and this time the price was also trading below the USD 0.85 support. The next major support is near USD 0.82.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins fell more than 5%, including LUNA, DOT, SHIB, MATIC, ATOM, LINK, NEAR, UNI, ALGO, LEO and FTM. Conversely, THETA gained 21% and broke the USD 4.00 resistance, increasing its weekly gains to 45%. SLP was up 23% in one day and 232% in one week, surpassing the $ 0.036 level.

Overall, bitcoin’s price is struggling below USD 44,000. If BTC slips below USD 42,500, there could be further falls towards USD 41,250 or even USD 40,000.

