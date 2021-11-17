Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are collapsing, why?

Bad, indeed I would dare to say “horrible” days, yesterday and today for Bitcoin, the most famous and widespread cryptocurrency in the world, which yesterday, November 16, 2021, dropped by 11%, increasing even more the weekly decline it had already had, mainly due to an ongoing update to its blockchain.

Bitcoin dropped to $ 60,350 a day, and with a record high of $ 69,000 reached on November 10th, losses hit 11%.

Even today, November 17, things are no better in the world of cryptocurrencies, still in the red! Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is experiencing a 4.33% decline since last day, while the total volume of all cryptocurrency trades increased by 28%.

The declines in cryptocurrencies have surprised even analysts who admitted that there is no news or explanations to help them understand why these declines are occurring in the market.

“There is a lack of significant news,” said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer of Stack Funds, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency manager.

Why is Bitcoin taking a crash these days?

Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled since June, largely thanks to the success cryptocurrency trading has had and continues to have in the mainstream and, more recently, thanks also to the launch of futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States.

Sunday Bitcoin has also made a major update to its blockchain, called Taproot, and this will allow for more complex transactions, exponentially expanding the cases in which digital currency can be used and making it much more competitive than Ethereum for the processing of smart contracts.

Smart contracts are self-executing transactions whose results depend on previously programmed inputs.

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red today November 17th

Cryptocurrency prices today plunged Bitcoin trading below $ 63,000. The world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market cap plummeted more than 6% to $ 62,054. Bitcoin, which recently hit a record high of around $ 69,000, has risen more than 114% this year (YTD or YTD) so far.

Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also dropped more than 6% to $ 4,400..

Dogecoin’s price fell more than 4% to $ 0.25, while Shiba Inu plummeted more than 2% to $ 0.000051, according to CoinDesk.

What caused the cryptocurrency crash?

The explosion in cryptocurrency prices appears to have stopped abruptly on Monday night when a large cryptocurrency sell-off began. As of 11am EST on Tuesday, all major cryptocurrencies have dropped significantly, with some trading 10% lower in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has experienced a drop of 5.8% in the past 24 hours. After peaking around $ 69,000 last week, it quickly dropped below $ 59,000 early Tuesday morning.

Ethereum fell 8% on the last day, quickly dropping over 10% this morning. It fell 10.8% in the past week. Solana fell 6% in the past 24 hours and fell 9.1% in the past week. Dogecoin, the king of meme cryptocurrencies, fell 6.5% in one day and 14.5% in the last week.

There is not a single factor causing cryptocurrencies to collapse right now, but a convergence of elements that are adding up..

The first reason is that China is continuing on the path of eliminating cryptocurrency mining from the country. Officials from the National Development and Reform Commission said at a press conference that they will continue to crack down on the mining sector, which will likely mean, in concrete terms, that one of the world’s largest economies will completely reject cryptocurrencies.

The second important reason is that we are seeing a strengthening of the dollar against other fiat currencies and it appears to be strengthening against cryptocurrencies as well..

The dollar is strengthening in part as interest rates are rising, which could help slow inflation as well.. But if investors own Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation, rising rates and a rise in the dollar could lead them to restrict trading.

We are also likely seeing a general natural decline in cryptocurrency values.

Should you invest in cryptocurrencies right now?

The talk of buying cryptocurrencies when prices are low, to earn as much as possible when prices rise, is only valid in theory. In practice it is necessary to understand why the collapse is happening and what the conditions are.

The reasons for the decline help us a lot to understand whether or not it is appropriate to invest at a given moment.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and all the digital assets with the highest market cap, between yesterday and today are collapsing not only for the reasons indicated above, but also for the effect of the disappointment generated by the new $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan launched by the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin underwent a major update on Sunday that allows its blockchain to perform more complex transactions, potentially expanding virtual currency use cases and making it a little more competitive than Ethereum for processing smart contracts.

The improvement, called Taproot, is the most significant change since SegWit (Segregated Witness) in 2017, which increased the amount of transactions that can be put into a block by extracting signature data from Bitcoin transactions.

But what does Biden’s infrastructure reform have to do with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies?

Unfortunately, it has something to do with it, because according to this plan, to relaunch the American economy, taxation must also be extended to brokers. And the concern of crypto-investors is that the term broker may also include miners and other crypto-trading operators. If so, there would be taxes at the source of cryptocurrencies.

The new legislation requires all brokers to proceed with reporting transactions over $ 1,000. In addition, brokers must collect sender data, record retirement provision and the nature of the transaction within two weeks.

In practice, Biden’s gift for crypto-investors would be taxes!

Bitcoin and the problem of mining and energy consumption

Bitcoin used more energy in 2021 than in all of 2020 as the climate and cryptocurrency mining debate heats up more and more.

Europe is now the cryptocurrency capital of the world as Bitcoin bans in China are starting to be felt here as well.

The computers required for mining must solve complex mathematical puzzles to validate transactions occurring on a given network. The process is designed to become more difficult as the number of validated transaction blocks in the chain increases, which means that more computing power is needed, and therefore more energy.

This leads to an arms race among miners, who compete to be the first to validate a new block and claim the prize of a new cryptocurrency – the more powerful the hardware, the more likely you are to get the cryptocurrency.

Will Bitcoin Survive Without a Switch to Renewable Energy?

Volcanoes are being exploited in El Salvador to power Bitcoin mining.

Think that it is currently possible to drive a medium-sized electric car for 1.8 million kilometers using the same energy needed to mine a single Bitcoin.

Around 900 Bitcoins are mined each day, the equivalent of forty-four rounds around the world. To many this does not seem a reasonable use of renewable energy like that of volcanoes.

Euronews Next has contacted the Swedish, Norwegian and Icelandic ministries of the environment and the European Commission to ask whether or not they support the call to ban proof of mining work.

Europe has chosen the correct path through the development of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation, a regulation system for the entire world of cryptocurrencies. There is only one problem, the pace of development of this regulation system appears too slow compared to the speed at which the cryptocurrency economy is running.