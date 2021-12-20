Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot in red numbers

Red digits for Bitcoin

The price of Bitcoin it’s over in red for the daily candle on Sunday and finished the day a -162.5 dollars.

Cryptolover333’s BTC / USD 1D chart below speculates that the price of BTC may soon find strong support at the $ 40k level if sellers are not sold out yet. There is strong historical support at the $ 40k level which dates back to 4 October 2020.

The Fear & Greed Index is 25 Extreme Fear and -4 from Sunday’s reading of 29 Fear.

The important moving averages of Bitcoin are as follows: 20-Day [52.231$], 50-Day [57.835$], 100-Day [52.234$], 200-Day [48.558$].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 46,486- $ 48,125 and the 7-day price range is $ 45,826- $ 50,334. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 22,483- $ 69,044.

The price of bitcoin on this date last year was $ 23,863.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 52,626.

Bitcoin [-0,35%] closed its daily candle on Sunday, with a value of $ 46,716.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether also fell less than 1% on Sunday, and ETH closed its daily candle at $ -33.97.

The ETH / USD 1W chart below from samadiali shows the importance for Ether bulls to hold the 78.6% fib level at $ 3.685. Since the price of Ether fell below a major dip level at $ 4k, the bulls are trying to hold their ground, but a failure to hold the 78.6% level could lead traders to bear ETHs. to postpone the ETH price downward to test the 50% fib level at $ 2,568.

Conversely, if Ether’s bullish traders get the better of it and send the price of ETH higher and back above the $ 4k level, the bulls will aim at the 100% level again [$4,8k].

Ether’s most important moving averages are as follows: 20-Day [$4,225], 50-Day [$4,216], 100-Day [$3,721], 200-Day [$3,055].

ETH’s 24-hour price range is $ 3,898- $ 4,043, and the 7-day price range is $ 3,702- $ 4,154. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 575.67- $ 4,878.26.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 639.52.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,193.23.

Ether [-0,86%] closed the daily candle on Sunday at a value of $ 3,925.

Polkadot analysis

Also the price of Polkadot closed with a negative price action Sunday and – $. 70.

The DOT / USD 1D chart below from WhenCryptoLambo shows that the price of Polkadot closed below a critical support level at the 0.382 fib level [$25.47]. The next major fib level below is 0.236 [$19.76].

Bullish DOT traders will want to reclaim the 0.382 level and try to reverse that level as support on the daily time frame; if they succeed, the next higher resistance is the 0.50 fib level [$30.08].

If bullish DOT traders fail to recapture the 0.382 level soon, the DOT price could be sent back in the tens by the bears that have had the momentum on the DOT price action over the past couple of months. Polkadot is -54.9% from its all-time high of November 4th.

Polkadot’s most important moving averages are as follows: 20-Day [$31.67], 50-Day [$39.54], 100-Day [$33.85], 200-Day [$30.52].

Polkadot’s 24-hour price range is $ 24.76- $ 25.89, and its 7-day price range is $ 24.42- $ 29.85. DOT’s 52-week price range is $ 4.72- $ 54.98.

Polkadot’s price on this date last year was $ 5.18.

The average price of DOT over the past 30 days is $ 32.48.

Polkadot [-2.75%] closed its daily candle on Sunday at $ 24.78 and has finished in the red for three of the last four days.