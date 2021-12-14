Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana collapse: a good time to buy at a discount?

© Shutterstock

Why are the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana in free fall? Analysis on the reasons for the collapse and on the prospects

The news of the day is the new collapse of cryptocurrencies with Bitcoin and Ethereum prices continuing to lose ground compared to the already lowered values ​​of last week. The new decline in the global market cap level of the sector belies the optimism of those who, at the end of November, had already hypothesized a possible recovery in the first part of December. The truth is that cryptocurrencies were and remain under pressure.

The numbers certify this situation. Bitcoin is now trading below the 200-day moving average in the $ 46800 area (the breakdown of the support level at $ 47 thousand has paved the way for further declines).

It is no better than Ethereum which marks a decline to 3760 dollars. To complete the cryptocurrency crisis are the declines made by the assets most linked to DeFi (starting with Solana) and the strong contraction of Binance Coin which records a decline of 7.44 percent, plummeting to $ 526.

In short, in the whole crypto sector there are no niches that seem to resist the new bearish wave. This means that there are no assets to take refuge on while waiting for this new negative phase to pass. So how to invest in this situation? One of the easiest ways could be to buy using current low prices.

The strategy of buying at low prices is valid theoretically while, practically, it is necessary to always take into account the context of reference. Analyze the reasons behind the new collapse of cryptocurrencies it can be a good place to start.

Why did cryptocurrencies collapse?

Behind the new cryptocurrency crash there may be some negative news from Asia. In fact, in recent weeks, rumors of a new wave of crackdown on cryptocurrency mining which could very soon be implemented in China and India.

To this must be added the press rumors regarding Binance’s alleged intention to remove its trading platform from Singapore by February 13, 2022. The possible move by the exchange has impacted above all on the price of Binance Coin with effects also on the first of the class.

Is it worth buying now?

Having clarified the reasons behind the new collapse of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and Solana), now there are more elements to understand if the current moment is favorable to buy at a discount or if it is better to wait.

Considering the dynamics of digital assets, it is possible that the trend may remain marked by marked volatility throughout the current week. If more negative news arrives, the decline in cryptocurrencies could continue in the next few days. However, it is possible that reaching some technical levels could also reverse the current trend and bring prices back up.

