Bitcoin, Ethereum and Spread | The future of crypto according to the ECB

The economic moment is not the best. Who had believed what the main ones had said central banks of the world has already been disproved by the facts, and also the adjustments to the storytelling from Powell And Lagarde they do not seem to be perfectly in line with the situation that is being created.

Bullish on cryptocurrencies? Probably yes – and this is what we will talk about in our special today, analyzing what are actually the spaces for maneuver for central banks and what kind of impact they will have so much on Bitcoin how much on rest of the sector.

The spread will dominate the next choices of the European Central Bank

Central banks in the grip of inflation and spreads: what it means for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Before going into the analysis it is good to make a series of introductory clarifications. How long outside of finance either Bitcoincertain decisions of FED And ECB can only have repercussions on the world of cryptocurrencies. The main driving force of the sector will be Bitcoinwith Ethereum which will perhaps have a space, albeit minimal, to act against the trend.

The second premise concerns the enlargement of the economic situation and the factors which we will have to take into account. ECB announced the repayment plan from major and repeated purchases of government bonds. Which made him reappear spread on the markets in particular for the securities of Italy, Spain And Portugal. A relatively new situation, although this has actually been predictable. But let’s proceed in order.

The spread is back in Europe: ECB with its hands tied?

ECB it is located between two fires. On the one hand theinflation it shows no sign of diminishing – and for this it would require a decisive intervention by Frankfurt, in particular with restrictive measures in monetary terms. Rates up and stop buying, with at least the second part of this horse care which was recently announced by Christine Lagarde and which will see its conclusion in March.

On the other hand, however, we have the debt situation very worrying for theItaly – and to a lesser extent for Spain And Portugal. A debt situation that cannot afford higher rates, under penalty of the real threat of a default.

Yields on 10-year Italy spikes

If it is true that the ECB is doing something, at least in terms of stopping purchases, it is equally true that the reaction of the markets has been relatively violent. And that this has led to ten-year rates Italy at levels not seen since May 2020that is in the full first phase of the pandemic emergency.

ECB will have to do the tightrope walker – and that’s why we don’t think it’s a real possibility sudden rise in interest rates. All this without taking into account the fact that the latita growththat the industrial data also of the Germany they are anything but positive and therefore of growth that can be compressed to return to financial normality there is actually very little of it.

Bitcoin and spreads: what kind of correlation can we trace?

The correlation has always been there or almost, that is, at higher rates it is paid up to last December a growth from BTC, although multiplied. The difference between these two values ​​occurred in the beginning of 2022shortly before this happened for NASDAQ and crypto sector.

For those who want to do fundamental analysisit will be much more important to see how will decide to move ECB, in particular in relation to what will be the effects of the spread on the markets and mainly on debt Italian. And for those who believe the current spread is still far from what we thought the guard levels only a few years ago, it is worth remembering that the Italian public debt grew out of all proportion during the pandemic and that therefore also an appreciation of effective interest rates of this type could be definitory on the Italian situation.

The Right Time for Bitcoin and Ethereum: Becoming a Store of Value?

The market for cryptocurrencies was positively affected by the strong expansionary policies much of FED how much of ECB in the last 2 years. However this could be the turning point, in the face of a major potential economic crisis, to go back to doing store of value.

Too early for Bitcoin And Ethereum to become digital gold and silver respectively? In our opinion, no – and the disconnect from the performance of the equity markets could be a good sign in this regard. A signal that could open a new era bullish just as the other titles falter.

