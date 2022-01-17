Bitcoin, Ethereum and the black diamond The Enigma

Among the things that you can buy (legally) by putting your own wallet in your hand cryptocurrencies there is also The Enigma, a 555.55 carat black diamond which will be auctioned early next month at Sotheby’s. The sale will take place exclusively online, with bids accepted in the week between 3 and 9 February.

The Enigma: the black diamond you can buy in BTC

The buyer of what is defined a treasure from interstellar space can choose to pay in Bitcoin, Ethereum or USDC. If the transaction takes place with one of these digital currencies, the Coinbase exchange will be called into question. We report in translated form the description provided by the pages of the official website followed by a video presentation.

Much more than a jewel. A treasure from interstellar space. The Enigma is an exquisite and extremely rare black diamond formed billions of years ago.

The Enigma is the largest natural black diamond in the world, as attested in 2006 by the Guinness Book of World Records. Its nature is believed to be mysterious, perhaps associated with the impact of a meteorite or a asteroid on earthly soil. At the moment it is located on tour, displayed in well-guarded display cases in Dubai, Los Angeles and London. The design is associated with the Hamsa symbol, the Hand of Fatima.

The decision to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method is a consequence of the success achieved last year by Sotheby’s with the sale of The Key 10138, another 101.38 carat diamond, purchased by a Hong Kong collector in this way, for a record amount of 12.3 million dollars.