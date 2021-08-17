News

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardiano and XRP drop slightly, the prices of Polkadot, Terra and Solana continue to rise »Crypto Insider

The last meeting in DE Cryptocurrency The market has calmed down a bit and a lot of prices today are turning a little red. Although the market has contracted slightly, a number of cryptocurrencies are still strongly up, keeping the total market cap above $ 2 trillion for the time being.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) Yesterday I couldn’t get a new one plow It stabilized and dropped to $ 46,000. The bitcoin price briefly recovered to $ 46,500, but then dropped to $ 45,500. Bitcoin then attempted a rally and briefly returned to $ 46,500, but the price has yet to find support. At the moment, Bitcoin is still hovering around $ 46,000, but the price is starting to look less stable and a $ 50,000 test seems to be more and more. The price may find support here and the rally may resume, but a correction first to $ 44,000 or possibly even $ 41,500 shouldn’t come as a surprise. Because a number of Altcoin Although it has increased significantly today, Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 42%.

Altcoin

Ethereum (ETH) In general, Bitcoin is still followed. Ether is also looking for support between $ 3,150 and $ 3,200, but doesn’t seem to find it yet. This means that the price may first correct back to $ 3000, but in the event that the Ether goes up, there is a significant amount of resistance around $ 3300.

Cardano (ADA) Is going down a bit more after today’s decent rise. The ADA price fell as low as $ 2.04 last night, then rallied enormously bounce, bounce Back to $ 2.14 and back to $ 2.06. Ripple (XRP) Also corrects downward more powerfully. The price of XRP fell from $ 1.31 to $ 1.16, down 11% in 24 hours. Both prices are still 60% off the last two weeks.

However, two of the top ten prices are still good in today’s upswing. Polkadot (DOT) hit $ 27.09 this morning after gaining over 10%. Solana, who is now in tenth place after a huge career, continues to rise strongly. The SOL price has risen again by 20% today and sets a new price absolutely high (ATH) from $ 74.08. The SOL has increased 120% compared to two weeks ago.

Terra (LUNA), which is now the 16th largest cryptocurrency on the market, also continues to grow. LUNA was up 21% today and just hit ATH at $ 26.20. The MOON has risen nearly 300% this month. The toughest rally today is Audius (AUDIO), which climbed 100% to $ 3.90 last night.

