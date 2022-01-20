Bitcoin, Ethereum continue to fluctuate; ADA still down

The price of Bitcoin it is facing a big hurdle near USD 42,500.

it is facing a big hurdle near USD 42,500. Ethereum is trading well below USD 3,200, XRP is facing resistance near USD 0.75.

is trading well below USD 3,200, XRP is facing resistance near USD 0.75. ADA it fell 7% and cut most of its weekly earnings.

Bitcoin price has remained in a bearish zone below the USD 42,000 level. BTC it also traded close to USD 41,000 before correcting higher. Currently (04:18 UTC) it is trading near USD 42,000, but there is a crucial resistance forming near USD 42,500.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are facing obstacles. ETH it must exceed $ 3,200 to start a steady recovery. XRP remained above the USD 0.72 support level. ADA is facing increased selling pressure below $ 1.40.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After dropping below USD 42,000, Bitcoin’s price extended its decline. BTC even traded below the USD 41,200 zone, but the downside was limited. It is now recovering and is trading above USD 42,000. Immediate resistance is near the USD 42,200 level. The next major resistance is near USD 42,500, above which the price could start a steady rise.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 41,250 level. The next major support is near USD 40,500, below which there is a risk of further losses.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also briefly dropped below the USD 3,100 level. ETH tested USD 3,050 and then recovered higher. On the upside, immediate resistance is near USD 3,180. The next key resistance is near USD 3,200, above which the price could start a stronger upward move.

Initial support is near the USD 3,050 level. The main support is near USD 3,000, below which bears could point for a larger decline.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) trimmed most of its gains and settled below the USD 1.40 level. It is down 7% and is trading close to USD 1.35, reducing its weekly gains to less than 4%. ADA is now down 16% from its weekly high of 1.61. The next major support is near USD 1.32. Further losses could lead the price towards USD 1,265.

Binance coin (BNB) is attempting to break out of the USD 472 resistance level. If the bulls are successful, the price could rise towards the USD 500 level. Conversely, there may be a drop towards the USD 450 support.

Solana (SOL) settled below the USD 140 zone. Immediate support is near the USD 132 level. If the price falls below the USD 132 level, it may start a descent towards the USD 125 level. On the upside, the USD 140 zone represents an important resistance.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is moving lower towards the USD 0.160 level. The next major support is near the USD 0.150 level. If a new rise occurs, the price could face resistance near the USD 0.175 level.

The price of XRP is consolidating below the USD 0.75 level. On the downside, the USD 0.720 level is a strong support, below which the price could drop further. Conversely, the bulls could possibly attempt to break out of the USD 0.75 resistance.

More altcoin markets today

Some altcoins are down more than 4%, including NEAR, LINK, UNI, ALGO, FTM, ICP, MANA, VET, ETC, SAND and XTZ. In contrast, TTF gained over 8% and surpassed USD 47, increasing its weekly earnings to nearly 16%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $ 42,500 level. To start a stronger recovery wave, the bulls need to break out of the USD 42,500 resistance zone.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrencies: