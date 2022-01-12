Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shib in real estate | Harbor opens to crypto payments

Yet acceptance, one more step towards the inevitable future. Harbor Custom Development, which will not be famous in our part of the world but which is still listed on the NASDAQ, announced that it will begin to accept several cryptocurrencies as payment method.

To be part of the first batch that the next one will start January 24 there will be Bitcoin, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Coin and Ethereum, a seemingly curious mix, but which signals what the crypto with the greatest hype.

Bomb announcement from Harbor Custom Development

Crypto to pay for real estate? Harbor Custom Development takes care of it

We are talking about a company of a certain thickness in the United States and which has been listed for some time in the list of NASDAQ, with a fair capitalization for the reference sector.

However, the important news for us cryptocurrency enthusiasts is not this, as the group has signaled that it will be ready to accept, from the next January 24 at least four cryptocurrencies in payment for all the goods and services it offers. We are talking about apartments and real estate, mainly a Washington, in Texas, in Florida and in California. Payments that for the moment will be active only for residents of those states.

All this within a sector that had already had various relationships with the world of cryptocurrencies, given that several properties of a certain importance have already been sold using the main ones. cryptocurrencies.

Regarding Harbor Custom Development we will start with four different crypto, that is the inevitable Bitcoin, also accompanied by Ethereum, an obvious choice as it is the second largest cryptocurrency for market capitalization, as well as Dogecoin, always very popular in the USA as a payment method and also Shiba Inu Coin, which is perhaps the most surprising of the initial quartet.

What does this mean for cryptocurrencies?

Not much in the way of volumes, although an important part of the transactions that are registered by this company should instantly move to the blockchain. The difference will be the added piece to the world of cryptocurrency acceptance, a path that now seems to be inexorable, given that initiatives of this type are now on the agenda. From micro-purchases to those decidedly more important than real estate sector we are faced with a cascade effect that in all probability will assume even more relevant proportions in 2022.

All to the advantage also of the value of cryptocurrencies on the market, which will be increasingly in demand in the face of an almost static offer. For those who believed little in the possibility of using cryptocurrencies in everyday life, a serious blow.