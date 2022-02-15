Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba are growing

After a weekend of concerns for the cryptocurrency market, also linked to the escalation in Ukraine, today the main tokens in the sector are recording a rebound.

As certified by Coinmarketcap data, in fact, all the main cryptocurrencies are reporting rising prices.

The Bitcoinspecifically, it is trading at 43,905.32 Dollars, up 4.08% compared to 24 hours ago while on a weekly basis it is practically even.

Ethereum spikes 7.50% at $ 3,079.46, but still down on a weekly basis by 0.72%.

A rebound also for Cardano, which is trading at 1.08 Dollars, up 5.08% compared to 24 hours ago while in the last seven days the trend is negative and down 9.08%.

As we said in the title, we also point out the growth of various memecoins such as Dogecoin which is trading at 0.1502 Dollars, up 3.75% compared to yesterday, while in the last seven days the loss is 6.30%. Shiba Inu grows 5.87% to $ 0.00003116 instead.

Among the other tokens that are in green we also point out Polygon MATIC at 1.76 Dollars, 9.11% more than yesterday, but also in this case the trend of the last seven days is felt.

As we have had the opportunity to tell, cryptocurrencies have also landed at the Super Bowl where Coinbase gave away 15 Dollars in Bitcoin through an advertisement that crashed the app.