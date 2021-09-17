Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin are tinged with red

The major digital currencies again lost ground on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.92% to $ 2.16 trillion.

What happened

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) posted a 0.99% daily decline to $ 47,537.64, down -1.95% on a weekly basis.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost 1.51% to $ 3,541.72, which translates into a 2.34% increase over a seven-day period.

The price of the coin meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 2.36% to $ 0.24, down 5.74% from last Thursday.

The palm of success in the last 24 hours goes to Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which rebounded 24.01% to $ 0.000000835, up 12.92% in seven days.

SHIB was up 24.83% against BTC and 25.10% on ETH.

Other names to have achieved remarkable results within the 24 hours prior to this article’s publication include Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO), Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) e Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX).

AUDIO jumped 23.67% to $ 2.89, ATOM jumped 10.33% to $ 36.28, while AVAX grew 7.98% to $ 66.13.

Because it is important

Analysts are of the opinion that this is the season for altcoins, as some have managed to overtake the major cryptocurrency.

“It’s definitely the season for altcoins,” he said Martha Reyes-Hulme, according to reported by CoinDesk.

“BTC’s dominance (BTC’s market cap versus total cryptocurrency market cap) could easily recover, but this shouldn’t hurt DeFi, given the huge interest it is garnering from customers.”

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s dominance reached 41.6% at the time of this article’s publication.

Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Bitpanda’s Chief Product Officer, wrote in an e-mailed note that the so-called “Bitcoin Day” – a reference to El Salvador’s adoption of BTC as a fiat currency – “caused some malaise” for the bulls. on BTC.

“In addition, BTC’s market dominance has dropped to 40%, while most altcoins have recovered faster,” Enzersdorfer-Konrad added.

“Bitcoin is leading the market and, from the sell-off, it moves on a tightrope between support and resistance levels. Its daily candles are still volatile as the market is trying to find new levels of demand. Most of the altcoins are simply following the BTC candles ”.

The expert explained that, in the long term, the market would appear bullish, but that it needs more time to recover.

