Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin closed the week weak

Sunday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies were in negative territory, with the global cryptocurrency market cap falling 3.16% to $ 2.08 trillion.

What happened

In the last 24 hours, the main cryptocurrency in the world has lost 1.92% to 47,018.30 dollars; in the past seven days, BTC has risen by 2.33%.

The second largest digital currency in the world by market capitalization, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), in the last 24 hours it lost 3.56% to $ 3,285.97; in the last seven days ETH has left 3.03% in terms of price on the ground.

The price of the meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 4.59% to $ 0.23; in the last week the Shiba Inu themed coin has lost 7.88%.

In the 24 hours prior to the time of publication, either Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) that Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) recorded sharp drops.

ADA lost 5.37% to $ 2.23 and SOL fell 12.28% to $ 148.64.

On Sunday evening, the cryptocurrency that made the largest daily gains was NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR), which jumped 13.28% to $ 10.02 in 24 hours; in the last seven days NEAR has registered + 14.09%.

Over the past 24 hours, the decentralized application platform token has gained 15.85% against BTC and 17.79% on ETH.

The other coins that, at the time of publication, made significant daily gains were Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO), Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) e Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM).

In the last 24 hours AUDIO has in fact jumped by 10.12% to 2.96 dollars, CELO has gained 9.97% to 5.78 dollars and ATOM has registered + 7.18% to 41.90 dollars.

Because it is important

After showing strength on Saturday, Bitcoin took a comfortable rangebound position against the dollar and is now hovering around $ 47,000.

Michaël van de Poppe, an Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader, highlighted BTC’s price movement on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Sunday.

Happens quite often in the markets. Slight rally on Saturday for #Bitcoin, coming back down to CME close on Sunday. CME closed at $ 47,490 on Friday, seems to be that we’re going to open there too later today. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 19, 2021

Meanwhile, fears of an escalation of the regulatory crackdown continue to linger: on Friday the New York Times called the “rush to oversee stablecoins”, coupled with the “industry lobbying push to avoid regulation or to get its share. profitable, ”as the“ most important conversation in Washington’s financial circles this year ”.

The New York Times article comes at a time when the Securities and Exchange Commission and its chairman Gary Gensler they are expanding the regulatory network to trap decentralized finance and stablecoins.

As for altcoins, Litecoin Foundation director Jay Milla said the number of active addresses on Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) has exceeded that of Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) and Dogecoin.

Jay said on Twitter that the growth of portfolio activity on the Litecoin network has risen to 450,000, surpassing that of other larger cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, over the weekend Wormhole said in an email note that the Ethereum-Solana bridge is now up and running.

Migration between ETH and SOL blockchains will be supported in Wormhole V2; V1 users will be able to trade their assets with those of V2 in a 1: 1 ratio through the Wormhole website.

“With over $ 150 billion in total locked-down value In the first five blockchains alone, the demand for cross-chain bridges for digital asset exchanges and liquidity is becoming increasingly in demand, ”according to the note.