Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin hit by inflationary anguish

Monday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) lost nearly 5%, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.39% to $ 2.740 billion.

What happened

At the time of publication, the world’s largest coin was down 4.99% daily to $ 62,724.09; in the last seven days BTC has lost 7.31%.

In the past 24 hours Ethereum (CRYPTO: BTC) lost 4.84% to $ 4,456.83; in the last seven days ETH has left 7.03% on the ground.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) posted a daily decline of 4.06% to $ 0.25; over the past seven days, the meme cryptocurrency has fallen by 10.33%.

Over the past 24 hours, rival Shiba Inu fell by 1.3% to $ 0.00005218; in the last seven days SHIB has lost 6.28% of its value.

Among the cryptocurrencies with the highest daily rise are UMA, Huobi Token and Revain, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the past 24 hours, UMA jumped 21.47% to $ 20.19, Huobi Token had a 3.67% rise to $ 10.35, and Revain was up 3.57% to $ 0.0154.

Because it is important

Expectations that the Federal Reserve could move towards more aggressive economic policy pushed the US Dollar Currency Index to 95.437, the highest level since July 2020, according to Reuters.

The index measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six rival currencies; the dollar’s rise comes against the backdrop of rising prices, with the consumer price index at its highest level in the last 30 years.

The S&P 500 index closed almost unchanged on Monday, dropping just 0.0011% to 4,682.80 points; the Nasdaq followed the same pattern, dropping 0.045% to 15,853.85.

The “turbulence in traditional markets has spilled into cryptocurrencies,” cryptocurrency market data provider Kaiko Research said in its newsletter.

“Bitcoin reversed course when major US equities crashed, with a sharp U-turn from risk-friendly to risk-averse sentiment,” he wrote. Kaiko Research.

Bitcoin appears to have largely shaken off the ‘Taproot’ effect, the first major upgrade to the world’s leading cryptocurrency network in four years.

“Bitcoin prices were supported after a major weekend update helped pave the way for direct provision of smart contracts; this is a good update for Bitcoin, but it will not really dissuade from using smart contracts on Ethereum and Solana, “he wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note sent by email.

According to Moya, Bitcoin is still primarily a “store of value trade” and should benefit from inflationary pressures.

Some analyst voices say some short-term pain is in store for investors.

Michaël van de Poppe, trader based in Amsterdam, said he is strongly bullish on BTC in the medium / long term, but the “weekly outlook doesn’t look great and neither does the daily one”.

I’m done for the day. Still remain heavily bullish on #Bitcoin mid / long-term, but weekly doesn’t look too great and daily doesn’t either. Just being realistic. Getting flamed heavily for it, great. Continue. Keep roasting. Back tomorrow. Have a good evening. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 15, 2021

Cryptocurrency trader Lark Davis noted that ETH has “broken its uptrend”.

#ethereum has broken its up trend, next major area of ​​price support is down at $ 4,000! pic.twitter.com/Bd6wvBd5q9 – Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) November 16, 2021

