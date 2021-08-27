Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin in red, Solana in contrast

Thursday evening Solana (CRYPT: SOL) sailed against the tide while the main cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), were down.

The movements

In the past 24 hours SOL has risen by 13.69% to 82.45 dollars and in the last week it has recorded a rise of 12.17%. Shortly before the article was published, SOL hit an all-time high of $ 83.44.

The coin based on the decentralized finance project (DeFi) and decentralized application (DApp) rose 17.76% versus BTC and 17.78% versus ETH in 24 hours.

Over the same time frame, BTC and ETH fell 2.89% and 2.77% to $ 47,331.07 and $ 3,123.37, respectively. DOGE, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency, fell 5.62% to $ 0.27 in 24 hours.

SOL has grown by 4,407.61% since the beginning of the year, almost equaling the gains of 4,699.46% made by DOGE in the same period.

Why is it moving?

With the launch of Solana Mainnet on August 26, Pyth Network became the first cross-chain oracle to provide institutional-level market data in real time to DeFi apps and platforms on-chain, according to a statement.

Loading... Advertisements

“Pyth will be able to transmit market data through the Wormhole network to communicate with dApps in the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Earth ecosystems,” the note reads.

Wormhole is a decentralized attestation engine that reliably links information between the supported chains mentioned above.

Last week, Wormhole launched his mainnet, leading to a spike in the price of SOL shortly thereafter.

“The Wormhole Interoperability Protocol is a huge step forward in decentralized finance and demonstrates the value of networks oracle like Pyth, ”said Chris Zuehlke, Partner of DRW and Global Head of Cumberland.

According to Pyth Network, Solana is able to respond to the transaction speeds of the Nasdaq and the total value locked in its ecosystem is about 2.5 billion dollars.

“As DeFi and TradFi continue to converge on the Solana blockchain, we believe that Pyth’s ability to connect reliable data, time-sensitive and the real world with DeFi applications will play a vital role in the evolution of the industry, ”he said Dave Olsen, President and Chief Investment Officer of Jump Trading Group, a trading firm engaged with Pyth Network.