Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin lead crypto upwards

Wednesday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major digital currencies moved into positive territory, with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization growing 2.57% to $ 1.850 billion.

What happened

BTC had a daily rise of 3.27% to $ 42,872.65; in the last seven days, the main cryptocurrency in the world has lost 1.2%.

In the last 24 hours Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 4.4% to $ 2,969.38 and lost 2.9% in the past seven days.

The cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) observed a daily increase of 2.3% to $ 0.2022; in the last seven days DOGE fell by 9.08%.

At the time of publication, the highest rally coin in the past 24 hours was dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX): the cryptocurrency recorded a daily rise of 18% to 27.44 dollars; in the past seven days, DYDX has soared by 91%.

On Wednesday, a few minutes before publication time, the governance token of the dYdX exchange hit an all-time high of $ 27.59.

Because it is important

The growing correlation between stocks and cryptocurrencies is causing inflation-related fears; Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, posted a tweet earlier this month highlighting this trend.

The world still sees Bitcoin as a risk on asset. Almost every Bitcoin correction in 2021 has correlated with a S & P500 correction of -2% or more. pic.twitter.com/5b8XAXMRZU – Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) September 12, 2021

Federal Reserve members projected personal consumption spending inflation in 2021 to be 4.2%, up from the earlier estimate of 3.4% released recently.

Rising inflation could slow post-pandemic growth and recovery, as well as being a negative factor for both stocks and cryptocurrencies as monetary stimulus is reduced.

“Markets are getting used to Fed tapering, which brings yields to a minimum and causes the curve to steepen,” JPMorgan’s equity strategy team wrote in a recent report, according to CoinDesk.

On the other hand, CoinDesk noted that BTC’s correlation with commodities has decreased in recent months due to rising oil and gas prices.

Meanwhile, data from Chainalysis indicates that in the past year alone, Europe has received more than $ 1 trillion in cryptocurrencies, or 25% of global trading activity, he said in an e-mailed note. Freddie Williams, a sales trader at UK digital asset brokerage firm GlobalBlock.

“The value of large institutional transactions grew from $ 1.4 billion in July 2020 to $ 46.3 billion in June 2021, occupying half of all European trading assets,” Williams said.

According to Williams, Central, Northern and Western Europe has become the “largest cryptocurrency economy in the world since July 2020”.

Williams pointed out that since the period indicated this area has seen a massive increase in trading activity, particularly in the decentralized finance sector.