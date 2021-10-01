Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin lively in late September

Thursday night be Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) which Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rallied, with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbing 4.92% to $ 1.9 trillion.

What happened

The world’s leading cryptocurrency had a 4.75% daily rise to $ 43,866.79; in the last seven days BTC has lost 2.11%.

In the last 24 hours, ETH gained 4.9% to $ 3,029.68; in the past seven days, the second largest digital currency in the world by market capitalization has fallen by 3.4%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) grew 2.38% to $ 0.20; in the last seven days DOGE had a drop of 9.7%.

Thursday Qtum it was the cryptocurrency with the highest daily rise, according to data from CoinMarketCap: the coin surged by 18.67% to 10.83 dollars; in the last week QTUM is down by 0.49%.

QTUM, the token of a proof-of-stake blockchain platform for smart contracts, has gained 12.68% against BTC and 12.42% on ETH in the last 24 hours.

Because it is important

Bitcoin has shown a recovery above the $ 42,000 level in a week marked by regulatory uncertainty in light of the recent Bitcoin ban in China.

Bobby Lee, founder and CEO of Ballet Crypto, said this week that he is “very optimistic about Bitcoin, especially for a year-end rally, a FOMO rally this year”.

“So I expect Bitcoin prices to explode again in the coming weeks and months,” Lee said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Lee stressed that China is not done with cryptocurrencies and that it is not “the coup de grace”: this will occur when the country makes the holding of cryptocurrencies illegal, and that has not yet happened, according to the veteran of the sector.

Regarding the crackdown imposed by China, Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Bitpanda’s product manager, said in an e-mailed note: “China has cracked down on cryptocurrencies multiple times in the past and prices have dropped almost every time, but quickly recovered quickly.”

“The drop in prices has been significant, but it is worth noting that the long-term on-chain data remains very positive, suggesting that it potentially could be an opportunity to buy on the downside once the price of Bitcoin finds support. ”Wrote Enzersdorfer-Konrad.

Meanwhile, analysts expect cryptocurrencies to pick up in October as BTC generates positive returns in the fourth quarter, according to CoinDesk citing previous data.

“Ultimately, BTC needs to break (at the daily close) above $ 47,000 to signal a resumption of the general uptrend,” he said. Michael Boutros, an analyst at DailyFX, according to CoinDesk.