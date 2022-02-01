Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin on the rise but there is caution

In the past 24 hours, the major coins on the market have moved in positive territory, with the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies climbing 1.9% to 1.8 trillion dollars.

Price trends of the main currencies Currency 24 hours 7 days Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 2% 4.6% $ 38,446.74 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 4% 10% $ 2,687.65 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) 1.7% 2.8% $ 0.14

The bet on the metaverse Decentraland (MANA) was the digital currency with the highest daily rise, according to data from CoinGecko: in the last 24 hours MANA has had a 14.3% increase to 2.79 dollars and in the last seven days it has registered a +33, 5%.

Among the other coins that have recorded important gains are worth mentioning Nexo (NEXO) e Land (LUNA): in the last 24 hours NEXO and LUNA gained 14% at $ 51.27 and 12.4% at $ 4.64, respectively.

Because it is important

Bitcoin has managed to outperform the S&P 500 index in terms of earnings in the past week, according to GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou; this occurred despite the turmoil represented by a “hawkish” (aggressive) Federal Reserve.

“Even if the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powelllast Wednesday it was hawkish at the FOMC meeting, the next day $ 670 million worth of Bitcoin was removed from the exchanges, with whales continuing to buy in this price range, “Sotiriou said in an emailed note.

Monday, with a tweet, the data and content platform of the financial market Santiment noted that 40,785 BTC, worth about $ 1.56 billion, have been moved from exchanges in the last week.

40.785 $ BTC were moved away from exchanges in the past week. This was the highest week of #Bitcoin exchange outflow since the 2nd week of September. The continued trend of coins moving to cold wallets is historically good for long-term price movements. https://t.co/NsVJGWZkIK pic.twitter.com/Pg37mqfFVr – Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 31, 2022

Bitcoin’s upward movement on Monday comes ahead of February, a traditionally favorable month for the price movement of the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin rallied as the dollar lost ground: The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.7% on Monday, according to a Reuters report.

Bitcoin’s newfound momentum has excited some analysts, although they remain cautious.

The cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo in fact, he indicated the resistance of BTC at the level of 39,000 dollars, stating that if it were to be surpassed, this “could result in a month or two of solid upward movement in prices on the market, bringing us back to the low part of the 50,000 dollars”.

Bitcoin is a bit trickier. Still basically just watching this resistance level (currently around $ 39K). If we manage to break through, might end up with a solid month or two of bullish price action across the market carrying us back into the low 50s. pic.twitter.com/SVqYPH4l3b – KALEO (@CryptoKaleo) January 31, 2022

Michaël van de Poppean Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst, tweeted that Bitcoin’s turnaround “is not confirmed at all”: the expert explained that BTC is still fighting resistance below the previous support at $ 41,500.

Good move of #Bitcoin today, reversal not confirmed at all. It’s still fighting resistance and it’s still beneath the previous support at $ 41.5K. Good ROI to make on some short trades though, that’s definitely the case. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the adverse macroeconomic environment has not yet dissipated.

“Powell made it clear that supply chain problems are indeed important, which means global markets may remain fearful ahead of the first rate hike, scheduled for March 16,” said GlobalBlock’s Sotiriou.

Photo: José Rodrigo Safdiye / Benzinga