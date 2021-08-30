Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin on the sly; here is the crypto on the rise

Sunday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded in negative territory, with the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies falling 0.86% to $ 2.090 billion.

What happened

In the last 24 hours, the main cryptocurrency in the world has lost 2.19% to 48,456.07 dollars; in the past seven days, BTC has lost 1.89%.

Ethereum had a daily decline of 2.5% to $ 3,198.24; in the last seven days ETH has lost 1.59%.

In the past 24 hours Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 4.2% to $ 0.28 and left 11.33% on the ground in the past seven days.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which hit an all-time high of $ 97.84 on Sunday, was down 0.27% daily to $ 96.32 at the time of publication; in the past seven days the cryptocurrency has jumped by 34.23%.

The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND), the token of a virtual world oriented to gaming and based on blockchain, has risen by 48.43% to 1.10 dollars, making it the cryptocurrency that has risen the most in the last 24 hours; in the past seven days, SAND has soared by 65.92%.

SAND gained 48.84% against BTC and 49.29% on ETH.

Among the other digital currencies that have risen the most in the past 24 hours are Revain (CRYPTO: REV), Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) e Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV).

Over the reporting period, REV was up 33.10% to $ 0.0209, MANA was up 15.01% to $ 1.05, and BSV gained 9.5% to $ 190.35.

Because it is important

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said on Twitter that he was bullish on Bitcoin above $ 51,000 on Sunday.

Bullish on #Bitcoin above $ 51K, until then just noise. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 29, 2021

During the weekend Yin Youping, Deputy Director of the Office for the Protection of Financial Consumer Rights of the Central bank of China, he warned investors againstexposure to cryptocurrencies, including BTC.

Youping’s comments raised the specter of an intensification of the current regulatory crackdown in the cryptocurrency industry.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Square Inc (NASDAQ: SQ) e Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) Jack Dorsey said a new division of Square plans to build a decentralized exchange focused on BTC.