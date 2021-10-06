Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin positive after SEC reassurance

Tuesday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading above the psychologically important level of $ 50,000, with the global cryptocurrency market cap growing 3.2% to $ 2,220 billion.

What happened

At the time of publication, the world’s leading cryptocurrency was up 3.44% daily to $ 51,295.07; over the past seven days, BTC has gained 23.33%.

In the last 24 hours Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 3.29% to $ 3,522.44; over the past seven days, ETH has appreciated by 23.76%.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 1.95% to $ 0.25; in the last seven days DOGE has had a yield of 25.77%.

The cryptocurrency with the highest daily rise was on Tuesday evening Siacoin, followed by Shiba Inu.

In the past 24 hours, SC has increased by 35.85% to $ 0.022 and SHIB has gained 30.44% to $ 0.000017; in the last seven days SC and SHIB have grown by 65.29% and 140.7% respectively.

Because it is important

In response to a question from a lawmaker at a U.S. Congressional hearing, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler said a ban on cryptocurrencies similar to China’s is not on the table in the US, Bloomberg reports.

“Our approach is really very different,” Gensler would have said; such a ban, according to the president of the SEC, should be legislated by Congress.

Before the House Financial Services Committee, Gensler said, “Frankly, right now, it’s something more like the Wild West or the old world than” Buyer, watch out! ” that existed before the financial instrument laws were enacted. This asset class is full of fraud, scams and abuse in some applications. We can do better ”.

The SEC chairman said the regulator is working on two tracks: one related to how to partner with other financial regulators under current authorities to bring investor protection to the cryptocurrency markets, and secondly, identifying gaps that the SEC can fill with the help of Congress.

Meanwhile, market sentiment is improving as the bulls return to the BTC market; now the Fear and Greed Index is signaling ‘Greed’, a notable turnaround from last week when the index reported ‘Extreme Fear’.

The bullish sentiment was highlighted by some analysts.

#Bitcoin continuing the run, that’s great. Strongly above $ 50K. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 5, 2021

“We expect short-term overbought conditions to be overcome long enough for a minor resistance test near 52,900, a breakout above which would point to an all-time high,” said Katie Stockton, managing director of the research firm. Fairlead Strategies technique, as reported by CoinDesk.