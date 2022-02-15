Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: price analysis

Bitcoin analysis

The price of Bitcoin has traded at lower prices for the fourth consecutive day and closed the daily candle on Sunday -148.1 $.

The first chart we look at today is the BTC / USD 4HR chart below from holeyprofit. After rejecting a full 4HR time scale retracement to $ 45,895.42, the BTC price trended to the downside over the weekend.

Now the bitcoin bulls are trying to hold the 0.786 fib level [41.944,78$] and then regain the 0.618 [42.789,19$]. If they manage to recover 0.618, they have a secondary target of 0.382 [$42.975,39] before a retest of the $ 46k level.

Bearish BTC market participants are instead looking to push the BTC price below the 0.786 level and retest 1 [$40.869,16]. If they are successful, they have a third goal of 1.272 [$39.502,02]. The latest downside target on this 4HR chart for bears is 1.618 [$37.762,93].

The Fear & Greed Index is 46 Fear and +2 from Sunday’s reading of 44 Fear.

Bitcoin Moving Averages: 20-Day [$39.931,44]50-Day [$44.134,77]100-Day [$51.028,21]200-Day [$45.844,48]Year to Date [$41.129,14].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 41,913- $ 42,751 and the 7-day price range is $ 41,652- $ 45,481. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 29,341-69,044.

The price of bitcoin on this date last year was $ 48,607.

The average price of BTC in the last 30 days it is $ 40,258.

The price of Bitcoin [-0,35%] closed the daily candle a $ 42,091 Sunday.

Ethereum analysis

Also the price of Ether fell on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day and closed there its daily session at $ -45.86.

The second chart we look at today is the ETH / USD 1D chart below Rawlings_NG. Ether bullish traders lost the $ 3k level over the weekend and failed to hold support at 0.618 [$2.928,01] during the Sunday session. The next support for bullish traders is 0.786 [$2.402,21]. Below this level is the last line of support before a dramatic drop in the price of the Ether down to 1 [$1.732,11].

If bullish traders can somehow repel the bears and continue the recent bullish trend, they need to pivot and reclaim the $ 3k level before reversing 0.5. [$3.297,32] from resistance to support. The bullish traders therefore have targets of 0.382 [$3.666,64] and 0.236 [$4.123,58].

Moving Averages of Ether: 20-Day [$2.830,21]50-Day [$3.412,40]100-Day [$3.731,39]200-Day [$3.249,67]Year to Date [$3.021,25].

ETH’s 24-hour price range is $ 2,853- $ 2,979 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,853- $ 3,261. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 1.353- $ 4.878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2021 was $ 1,804.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 2,873.

The price of Ether [-1,57%] closed its daily candle on Sunday with a value of $ 2,871.02.

Dogecoin analysis

Dogecoin’s price was one of the positive outliers on Sunday and stopped selling for three consecutive days. DOGE closed its daily candle yesterday + $ 0.004.

The third chart we look at today is the DOGECOIN / USD 1D chart below from abrecombie-no-fitch. The price of DOGE is currently trading between two levels and fluctuates between $ 0.14- $ 0.18.

The Bitcoin bulls are trying to hold the support at the 0.886 fib level [$0.121]. They are aiming for a break up of 0.786 [0,191 dollari] with a secondary goal of 0.618 [0,25 dollari] and the third target of 0.786 [0,293 dollari].

Dogecoin Moving Averages: 20-Day [$0.149]50-Day [$0.162]100-Day [$0.201]200-Day [$0.24]Year to Date [$0.153].

Dogecoin’s 24-hour price range is $ 0.142- $ 0.156, and its 7-day price range is $ 0.142- $ 0.168. DOGE’s 52-week price range is $ 0.044- $ 0.731.

Dogecoin’s price on this date last year was $ 0.062.

The average price of DOGE over the past 30 days is $ 0.151.

Dogecoin’s price [+2.63%] closed the daily session on Sunday, valued at $ 0.148.