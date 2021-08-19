Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin. Q1-Q2 and forecasts for the end of 2021

– Commercial break –

Today, cryptocurrencies seem to be the investment of the moment. Although particularly volatile, digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin are increasingly the object of the attention of large and small investors.

Even those who have never invested decide to turn to cryptocurrencies to try to earn even in a lucky way. But what are the performances of cryptocurrencies in 2021? And what are the forecasts for the coming months and for the end of the year?

We have decided to analyze some of the most popular cryptocurrencies and see if cryptocurrency trading is actually profitable right now. Let’s see this year’s performance in detail.

Cryptocurrency performance Q1, Q2 and end of 2021 forecast

As mentioned, the cryptocurrency CFD trading it’s probably not the safest investment of all. We are talking about very volatile financial instruments whose price can fluctuate also due to a misinterpreted phrase. Any reference to Elon Musk is not purely coincidental!

In short, from the end of 2020 until the beginning of 2021, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general have experienced an incredible rally that has led them to truly unthinkable values ​​until a few years ago. For example, Bitcoin reached its peak in April 2021 with $ 65,000 in value.

According to some Forbes analysts, 2021 could be the year in which Bitcoin will stabilize at around $ 66,000 becoming the first choice as the currency of many countries.

Considering the last year of Bitcoin, its value went from about $ 30,000 at the beginning of the year to then increase more or less steadily until April, the month in which it reached the peak we have talked about. It must be said that, as usual, the value of Bitcoin has fluctuated dangerously during the year but without going too low. Which happened in mid-May when the value plunged below $ 30,000 returning at the beginning of the year. In recent months, however, there has been a timid recovery that could be confirmed at the beginning of the year, returning to the values ​​of April.

Analyzing Ethereum, however, also in this case it is a now very widespread cryptocurrency on which the blockchain of the same name is based. The trend of Ethereum is, in some ways, very similar to that of Bitcoin. Although the rally was of lesser power, Ethereum also started to rise starting in late 2020 and then continue its rise throughout the middle of 2021.

In fact, the value of Ethereum remained stable around $ 1600 and then almost doubled its value, exceeding $ 3000 in April, the month in which Bitcoin also reached its peak. However, the maximum reached by Ethereum lasted very little because in Q2 the cryptocurrency had to face a real collapse which in any case was not such as to return to the value of the beginning of 2021 or the end of 2020.

Today, Ethereum challenges the cryptocurrency market with a timid rise that brings it back to the Olympus of this sector. What are the predictions for the end of 2021? Hard to say. Some Forbes analysts predict that the cryptocurrency will further exceed the maximum obtained to open, reaching a value of more than $ 4000. It would certainly be an interesting milestone for all investors who have decided to rely on this digital currency.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, one cannot fail to mention Dogecoin, the controversial digital currency made famous by Elon Musk. Why precisely from the head of Tesla and Space-X? A few months ago, Elon Musk tweeted the Dogecoin name and the value of the cryptocurrency shot up.

Of course, we are not talking about the values ​​of Bitcoin or Ethereum, however, Dogecoin has experienced an increase of almost 6000% in the last year. In fact, the cryptocurrency started at a value of $ 0.01 at the end of 2020 and then grew silently to $ 0.06. The jump occurred around mid-April when Dogecoin first moved to $ 0.30 and then broke above $ 0.60 in May.

In recent months, however, probably the enthusiasm for Dogecoin it is already waning and the cryptocurrency has lost much of its value. What are Dogecoin’s predictions for the end of 2021? According to cryptocurrency analysts at Forbes, the end of the year should not favor a recovery of Dogecoin which, on the contrary, could continue to lose value to reach as low as $ 0.13. Will it be fair to believe the experts? Whatever your decision, we recommend that you inform yourself correctly before investing in cryptocurrency CFDs such as Dogecoin.

