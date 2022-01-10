Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin see the beginning of 2022 as “terrible”

Sunday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was unchanged, with the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies falling 1.2% to $ 1.9 trillion.

The world’s leading digital currency rose 0.1% daily to $ 41,778.88 on Sunday; in the last seven days BTC has lost 11.45%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 1.4% to $ 3,149.96; in the last seven days, the second largest currency in the world by market capitalization has lost 17.4%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 0.6% to $ 0.15; in the past seven days, the cryptocurrency meme has left 13% on the ground.

Sunday Shiba Inu (SHIB) had a 1.35% daily rise to $ 0.000028; in the last seven days the rival coin of DOGE has lost 16.6%.

On Sunday the cryptocurrencies with the highest daily rise were found Chainlink (LINK), UNUS SED LEO (LEO) e Internet Computer (ICP), according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Over the period, LINK was up 7.8% to $ 27.89, LEO was up 7% to $ 3.84, and ICP gained 6.4% to $ 33.78.

Sunday the economist and trader Alex Krüger said in a Twitter thread that the Federal Reserve, which had added $ 120 billion a month through Quantitative Easing after the coronacrash, is now expected to taper more than $ 50 billion a month.

Assuming a tapering of $ 80 billion, the central bank will go from pumping another $ 120 billion into the economy to removing $ 200 billion a month; this would be to the detriment of cryptocurrencies, as they represent “the far end of the risk curve”.

12 / How does that matter for crypto? Simple. Crypto assets are at the furthest end of the risk curve. Just as they benefited from extraoridnarily lax monetary policy, they suffer from unexpectedly tight monetary policy, as money shifts away into safer asset classes. – Alex Krüger (@krugermacro) January 9, 2022

Over the weekend the ‘Fear & Greed Index’ of Alternatives reached a level of 10, the lowest since 21 July 2021; at the time of publication, the index that tracks fear and greed on values ​​between 0 and 100 showed ‘Extreme Fear’ at 23.

‘Crypto Fear & Greed Index’ movement – Courtesy of Alternative

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said cryptocurrencies had a “terrible start to the year”, thanks to “growing diversification into other products like NFTs.”

“Bitcoin remains vulnerable to a breach of the $ 40,000 level and the situation for Ether could turn bad if it breaches the $ 3,000 level; the long-term outlook is still bullish on both major cryptocurrencies in the world, but the short-term looks bad, ”the analyst noted in an emailed note.

According to data from Glassnode, the percentage of unspent Bitcoin (UTXO) transaction output in profit (7-day moving average) fell to a 17-month low of 83.9%. UTXO indicates the number of coins left after the execution of a transaction; higher percentages indicate market highs, while lower values ​​may signal lows.

UTXO Percentage in Profit (7-Day Moving Average) – Courtesy of Glassnode

Meanwhile, the comment from the Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin that the project is not ready for mass adoption in its current form, OANDA’s Moya said it triggered the strong downtrend seen recently.