Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: the index marks ‘fear’

The major digital currencies on the market fell on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.5% to $ 2.54 trillion.

What happened

In the past 24 hours Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) lost 3.1% to $ 56,419.92; in the last seven days it has recorded -10.28%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: DOGE) had a daily decline of 2.5% to $ 4,122.03; in the last seven days it has lost 8.07%.

In the last 24 hours the cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 1.48% to $ 0.22; in the last seven days it has recorded a decline of 12.93%.

DOGE’s rival Shiba Inu suffered a daily decline of 0.7% to $ 0.00004326; in the last seven days Shiba Inu has lost 17.59%.

The coins with the highest daily gains resulted Voyager Token, The Sandbox and Elrond, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the past 24 hours, the Voyager token surged 34.73% to $ 5.06, The Sandbox jumped 18.2% to $ 4.95, and Elrond gained 11.51% to 491. , 10 dollars.

The Sandbox and Elrond hit their respective all-time highs of $ 5.24 and $ 494.89 on Monday.

Because it is important

Greed, which dominated sentiment in the cryptocurrency market last week, has turned to fear, according to Alternative’s Fear & Greed index.

The trader Michaël van de Poppe, from Amsterdam, noted that Bitcoin has rejected the $ 60,000 level and is trying to find “any support”; according to Van de Poppe, this support could be found starting from the level of 43,000-46,000 dollars.

#Bitcoin rejects at $ 60K and is currently trying to find any support. Levels are; $ 53-55K. $ 50K region. $ 43-46K. Would be great to create a bullish divergence in this green zone for a potential reversal. pic.twitter.com/cuxgLNZZch – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 22, 2021

In his newsletter, Van De Poppe then stated that a factor in Bitcoin’s decline was the dollar’s rise.

“If the dollar is successful in this bull run, there could be a further corrective move on the price of Bitcoin, as this correlation is one of the heaviest in the markets.”

The President of the United States on Monday Joe Biden announced that he will appoint the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell for a second term, an event that is interpreted as a positive signal for the dollar.

“The dollar rose in tandem with short-term Treasury yields after reports that the White House plans to pursue Fed chairman Powell,” he noted. Edward Moya, Oanda’s senior market analyst.

“Bitcoin is under pressure as the dollar and US equities are on course following President Biden’s decision to keep Jerome Powell at the helm of the Fed,” Moya said in an emailed note.

According to the analyst, inflation hedges did not go well on Tuesday and the world’s leading cryptocurrency is “ready for a pullback”.

Craig ErlamPowell’s UK-based colleague wrote in another note that Bitcoin’s inability to exceed $ 60,000 could be a “bearish signal.”

“We may not see it now, but the inability to get back above $ 60,000 suggests that a 20% drop may not be as bad as it sounds.”

The numbers tweeted Monday by the CNBC host Ran Neuner indicate that in the past 60 days Solana has seen far more new projects per chain than Ethereum, even when considering layer-1 and layer-2 projects together.