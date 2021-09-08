Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: the thud continues

The main coins on the market, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), collapsed on the day El Salvador announced that it would adopt the world’s leading cryptocurrency such as legal tender currency, with the global cryptocurrency market cap falling 12.01% to $ 2.08 trillion.

What happened

In the past 24 hours, BTC has plummeted 10.26% to $ 47,049.68 and has grown 0.41% in the past seven days.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) had a daily decline of 11.42% to $ 3,454.47; in the last seven days, the second largest coin in the world by market capitalization gained 1.35%.

In the last 24 hours the Shiba Inu themed coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) plunged 15.58% to $ 0.26; over the past seven days, the meme cryptocurrency has lost 5.95%.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which grew 56.12% in the past seven days, was up 0.87% to $ 170.07 at the time of publication; since the beginning of the year, the cryptocurrency has had a return of 9,175.19%.

The coin that performed best on Tuesday was NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR), jumped 44.47% in 24 hours to $ 8.68; over the past seven days NEAR has gained 63.45%.

The decentralized application protocol token hit an all-time high of $ 9.36 on Tuesday; in the last 24 hours SOL is up by 61.9% compared to BTC and by 64.88% on ETH.

Among the other coins that have made significant gains in the last 24 hours, there are Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) e UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO: LEO).

QNT was up 6.15% to $ 345.36 and LEO gained 5.29% to $ 3.14.

Because it is important

On Tuesday, just before the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender, the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele has declared: “In 3 minutes, we make history”.

The president later stated that the country was buying “on the downside” as he added 150 BTC thus bringing the total to 550 BTC, or nearly $ 25.9 million.

It appears the discount is ending Thanks for the dip @IMFNews. We saved a million in printed paper. El Salvador now holds 550 bitcoin.#BitcoinDay #BTC – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) September 7, 2021

On the day BTC took legal tender in El Salvador, the cryptocurrency lost up to 18.10%, hitting an intraday low of $ 43,285.21 from a 24-hour high of $ 52,853.76.

The collapse of BTC on Tuesday occurred in minutes due to an increase in trading volume: long positions worth $ 3.22 billion were liquidated, a 1,700% increase over the previous day.

While BTC broke the 0.618 Fibonacci level at $ 51,000 on Monday, this key level failed to act as a support.

“It is this volatility that has made many in El Salvador less optimistic about the adoption of the currency (BTC),” said Hargreaves Lansdown, a UK-based financial services firm, as reported by CoinDesk.

“Transacting in the currency when the future price is so uncertain is risky,” the company said.

Kevin Kang, founding principal of cryptocurrency hedge fund BKCoin Capital, said rising altcoin prices indicate that the market has reached excessive levels; Kang explained that Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) ed EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) “generally move towards the end of the cycle,” according to CoinDesk.