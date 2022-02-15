Bitcoin, Ethereum, FTX [TLT]: price analysis

Bitcoin analysis

The Bitcoin price broke a streak of four consecutive daily candles closed in red on Monday and finished the daily session a + $ 468.9.

The first Bitcoin chart we look at today is the lower time chart of the two, the BTC / USD 1W chart below from the_dailytrader. Market traders can see that BTC’s price is still trading near the top of its current range, but it is basically in no man’s land with no real support for bullish traders up to a full retracement to 0. [$32.764,07].

The second BTC chart we look at today is VincePrince. This chart shows how the $ 38.6k level is crucial to hold on the 4HR time scale for bullish traders. Below the $ 38.6k level, the bulls will once again find themselves in the bearish continuation zone.

The Fear & Greed Index is 46 Neutral and equal to Monday’s reading.

Bitcoin Moving Averages: 20-Day [$39.969,16]50-Day [$43.820,25]100-Day [$51.032,05]200-Day [$45.708,25]Year to Date [$41.211,60].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 41,715- $ 42,856 and the 7-day price range is $ 41,715- $ 45,481. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 29,341-69,044.

The price of Bitcoin on this date last year was $ 49,238.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 40,241.

The price of Bitcoin [+1,11%] closed the daily candle with a value of $ 42,559.9 Monday.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether also rebounded Monday after four days of sales e closed the day session at + $ 57.95.

The ETH / USD 4HR chart below of CLTullmann shows the soundest levels for bullish and bearish traders to watch for in the meantime. Bullish ETH market participants are looking to stay above the 0.382 level [$2.821,06]. If bullish traders manage to hold 0.382, their next goal is to win back 0.5. [$3.124,7] again with a secondary goal of 0.618 [$3.428,35].

Conversely, bearish traders are looking to push Ether price below 0.382 and back down to retest the 0.236 fib level. [$2.445,37]. Below that, Ether bearish traders have a third target of 0 [$1.838,08].

Moving Averages of Ether: 20-Day [$2.806,12]50-Day [$3.357,08]100-Day [$3.731,72]200-Day [$3.238,74]Year to Date [$3.015,21].

ETH’s 24-hour price range is $ 2,845- $ 2,961 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,845- $ 3,261. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 1,353- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2021 was $ 1,775.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 2,861.

The price of Ether [+2,02%] closed the daily candle on Monday, valued at $ 2,928.97.

FTX analysis [FTT]

The FTX price ended Monday’s daily session in green for a third consecutive day and + $ 0.52.

The FTX / USD 1D chart below from sophonspeedking3 shows the price of FTT currently trading between the 0 fib level [$35.04] and 0.236 [$48.49].

FTX bullish traders try to recover the 0.236 fib again with a secondary target of 0.382 [$56.8] and the third target of 0.5 [$63.53].

FTX bear market traders, on the other hand, are looking for a full retracement towards the $ 35 level, which, if triggered, could lead to a trip to the $ 22.6 level over time.

The price of FTT has been + 114.9% against the US dollar for the past 12 months, + 145.9% against BTC and + 32.52% against ETH at the time of writing.

FTT’s 24-hour price range is $ 43.5- $ 44.91, and its 7-day price range is $ 43.04- $ 48.27. FTT’s 52-week price range is $ 18.81- $ 84.18.

The price of FTT on this date last year was $ 20.15.

The average price of FTT over the past 30 days is $ 42.85.

The price of FTT [+1.17%] closed the daily candle a $ 44.88 Monday.