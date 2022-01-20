Bitcoin, Ethereum, Gala: price analysis

Bitcoin price analysis

On Wednesday, the Bitcoin price was sold for a third consecutive day and ended Wednesday’s daily candle at -1,089 dollars.

The BTC / USD 4HR chart below from Akamer-the-Werewolf shows BTC bulls attempting to hold on to the 0.382 fib level [47.979,54$] as a support.

Bullish BTC traders are also looking to pivot on the 0.382 fib and back above the 0.5 fib level [$49.817,9] before winning back $ 50k.

Conversely, BTC bearish traders are hoping to crack the 0.382 fib level and then send the BTC price back down to the 0.236 fib level. [$45.669,04].

Another chart to consider is the 1M BTC / USD chart Midwest, which compares previous cycles and the most recent cycle for bitcoin. The number of bars / days per cycle is quite astonishing, and many experienced traders are digesting similar data to determine where the BTC price will go next.

The Fear & Greed Index is 22 Extreme Fear and -5 from yesterday’s reading of 27 Fear.

Moving Averages of BTC: 20-Day [$49.524,61], 50-Day [$56.286,52], 100-Day [$52.709,58], 200-Day [$48.325,68], Year to Date [$47.409,92].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 46,224- $ 48,198 and the 7-day price range is $ 46,224- $ 51,956. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 27,316- $ 69,044.

The price of bitcoin on this date last year was $ 28,837.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 50,055.

Wednesday, Bitcoin [-2.29%] closed the daily candle with a value of $ 46,465.

Ethereum analysis

Market sellers sent the price of Ether down with most of the cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, and ETH finished the day at $ -166.

The above ETH / USD 1D chart from Balte shows the important levels for Ether traders. Ether bulls failed to hold the 0.382 fib level [3.668,89$]. With the Ether price below 0.382, the next important level for the bulls is the 0.618 fib level [$2.924,31].

If the Ether bulls want to regain momentum, they must first recover the $ 4k level, which has been a major inflection in recent months.

Moving Averages of Ether: 20-Day [$4.069,30], 50-Day [$4.255,32], 100-Day [$3.810,57], 200-Day [$3.144,89], Year to Date [$2.774,45].

ETH’s 24-hour price range is $ 3,632- $ 3,837, and the 7-day price range is $ 3,632- $ 4,157. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 722.24- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 752.86.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,104.

Ether [-4.38%] closed its daily candle on Wednesday, with a worth $ 3,627.17.

Gala analysis

The Gala price closed the daily candle on Wednesday a $ -. 017 and in red for the second consecutive day.

The 4HR chart of GALA / USD below of LA_Designer highlights the importance of recovering the 0.618 fib level [$0.46] for Gala bulls in the short term. If the bulls fail at the 0.618 fib level, the Gala bears will seek a return to the 0.786 fib level [$.439].

If Gala’s bullish traders are able to climb back above the 0.618 fib, their overhead target is the 0.5 fib. [$0.48] with a secondary target of 0.382 [$0.49].

The Gala price is + 160,000% against the US dollar in the last 12 months, + 88,200% against BTC and + 30,100% against ETH for the same duration.

The 24-hour Gala price range is $ .443 – $. 488, and its 7-day price range is $ .443 – $. 545. The 52-week Gala price range is $ .0745 – $. 824.

The Gala price on this date last year was $ .00163.

The average price for Gala over the past 30 days is $ .502.

Gala [-3.51%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday with a value of $ .449.