Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin: price analysis

Bitcoin analysis

The price of Bitcoin has tracked less than 1% Tuesday after reaching its new all-time high [$68.641] during the first 4-hour candle of Tuesday’s session.

The BTC / USD 1D chart below from logindaten shows the overhead targets for BTC bulls on the daily time frame now that bitcoin has reached price discovery.

The top lenses on 1D are 1,272 [$73.086,85,] 1.414 [$76.712,07,] and finally 2,272 [$98.616,57] before the bulls have the opportunity to hit the six digits at the 2,414 fib extension level [$102.241,79].

The bears’ ambitions looked a little bleak, but without any real price action on Tuesday from Monday’s bullish engulfing candle, the bears are hoping to block the bullish rally. To stop the rally, the bears must push the BTC price back below $ 67,276 for a 4-hour close and follow it with a close on a higher time frame.

If the bears close on a significant time frame such as the daily below the former ATH, they will again set their sights on the $ 66,142.77 level and eventually the $ 60,679.41 level. The last hurdle before bears regain control to the downside is $ 56,390.41 on the 1D chart.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 66,565- $ 68,641 and the 7-day price range is $ 60,493- $ 68,641. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 15,177- $ 68,641.

Bitcoin’s price on this date in 2020 was $ 15,335.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 61,499.

The Fear and Greed Index And 75 Greed And -9 from Tuesday’s reading of 84 Extreme Greed.

Bitcoin [-.88%] closed its daily candle with a value of di $ 66,935 and in red, interrupting a strip of three consecutive closures in green.

Ethereum analysis

The ETH / USD chart below of CheddarBizcuitz allows traders to view Ether rejection on the 4-hour time scale at $ 4,836 and the top of its uptrend channel.

The chart argues that Ether may hold support at the $ 4,650 level [media superiore del trend]. While the bulls may like this prospect, what must Ether’s bears do for a short-term win?

In order for ETH to win a battle in the meantime, the Ether bears must bring down the price of ETH to test the upper average of the trend before testing the expected average of the trend at the $ 4.5k level. If this level is breached to the downside, the next stop could be there lower average of the trend at $ 4,475 on the 4-hour chart.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,738- $ 4,857 and the 7-day price range is $ 4,372-4,857. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 443.72- $ 4,857.25.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 449.82.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,155.28.

Ether [-1,59%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday with a value of $ 4,731.68 and in red for the first time in four days.

Litecoin analysis

The price of Litecoin it rose massively on Tuesday and finished the day at + $ 33.3 per unit. Over the past 12 months LTC is + 348.9% against the US dollar, + 1.58% against BTC and -58.42% against Ether, at the time of writing.

The LTC / USD 1W chart below from TradingMula illuminates where Tuesday’s strong upward momentum for LTC came from – a huge “Cup and Handle” on LTC had formed which is now completing itself.

LTC bulls are now aiming for much higher prices above with targets at 0.75 fib extension levels [283,72 dollari,] 1 [370,7 dollari,] and 1.25 [457,84 dollari].

Litecoin bears, however, are looking to send LTC price back down to retest the 0.618 [$237,75]. If they can somehow stop the bullish momentum and send the price below the $ 237.75 level, the next target on the weekly time scale will be 0.5. [$196,66].

LTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 228.21- $ 273.4 and the 7-day price range is $ 193.48- $ 273.4. Litecoin’s 52-week price range is $ 57.91- $ 401.47.

LTC’s price on this date last year was $ 57.91.

The average price of Litecoin over the past 30 days is $ 196.94.

Litecoin [+14.55%] closed its daily candlestick on Wednesday at $ 262.2 in green figures for a third consecutive day.