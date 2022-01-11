Bitcoin, Ethereum near key supports, altcoins go up

The price of Bitcoin it is facing resistance near USD 42,500.

Bitcoin’s price extended the decline below the USD 43,000 level and even traded close to USD 40,500. BTC is currently (04:28 UTC) trying to recover higher above USD 42,150.

Likewise, most of the main ones altcoin are swapped over the key holders. ETH tested USD 3,000 and again moved close to USD 3,200. XRP is consolidating near the key pivot level of USD 0.750. ADA is trading below the USD 1.20 resistance zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a bearish break below USD 43,000, the price of bitcoin extended the decline. BTC even traded below the USD 41,200 level. The bears attempted a move towards USD 40,000, but the bulls took a stand. A low near USD 40,500 has formed and the price is now attempting an upward correction. On the upside, a first hurdle is near the USD 42,500 level. The first major resistance is found near USD 43,200, above which the price could start a move towards the USD 45,000 level.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 41,200 level. The next key support is near USD 40,000, below which the price could drop to USD 38,000.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also extended the decline and traded below the USD 3,200 support. ETH tested the USD 3,000 zone and is currently consolidating near USD 3,180. Immediate resistance is near the USD 3,200 level. The next key barrier is near USD 3,250, beyond which the price could rise towards the weekly resistance at USD 3,500.

Initial support is near the USD 3,050 level. The next key weekly support is near USD 3,000, below which there is a risk of a move to USD 2,800.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) tested the USD 1.15 support level. It is now consolidating losses, with an immediate hurdle at USD 1.18. The next major resistance is near USD 1.20, where bears may remain active in the next term.

Binance coin (BNB) extended the decline and tested the USD 425 level. It is now correcting higher and approaching USD 445. The first key resistance is near USD 450, above which the price could start a stronger recovery.

Solana (SOL) is locked near the USD 140 level. A break to the downside and a close below USD 135 could increase the pressure on the bulls. The next major support is at USD 120.

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell below the USD 0.155 support level. It is now consolidating losses and facing resistance near USD 0.155. The next major resistance is near the USD 0.165 level. On the downside, the bulls may remain active near USD 0.142.

The price of XRP traded below the USD 0.742 level before recovering and returning to USD 0.76. Immediate resistance is near the USD 0.78 level. The next major resistance is near the USD 0.80 level.

More altcoin markets today

Some altcoins were up more than 4%, including AR, DASH, LUNA, FTT, XDC, CAKE, MATIC, ICP, AVAX, and LINK. Among them, AR jumped 7% and traded above the USD 52 level, reducing its weekly losses to 14%.

Overall, the bitcoin price is consolidating above the key USD 40,000 support. If BTC fails to stay above USD 40,000, there is a risk of another sharp drop in the short term.

