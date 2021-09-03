Bitcoin, Ethereum on the rise, SOL recovers 20%

The price of bitcoin it broke above USD 50,000 before correcting downwards. Ethereum consolidating near USD 3,800, XRP may soon test USD 1.30. SOL recovered almost 20% and overturned DOGE.

The price of bitcoin has extended its increase above the USD 50,000 zone. However, the bulls failed to gain strength above USD 50,250 and BTC it corrected downwards. Currently (05:23 UTC) it is consolidating gains and may attempt a new hike above USD 50,000.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins it is showing positive signs. ETH it remained supported above USD 3,700 and returned close to USD 3,800. XRP is consolidating well above USD 1.25 and could rise towards USD 1.30. ADA is also consolidating in a range near the USD 3.00 zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After clearing the USD 50,000 zone, the bitcoin price failed to extend the gains. BTC formed a high near USD 50,400 and began a downward correction. It fell below USD 49,200, but the bulls were active near USD 48,500. The price is now rising and is back above USD 49,500.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the USD 49,800 level. The main resistance is still near the USD 50,000 level. A close above USD 50,000 could accelerate gains in the short term.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also corrected below USD 3,750 but remained well offered near the USD 3,700 zone. ETH formed a base above USD 3,700 and rallied above USD 3,800.

The next key resistance is near USD 3,850, above which the price could rise further towards USD 4,000. On the downside, the price may find support near USD 3,720. The next major support is near the USD 3,700 level.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) broke the USD 3.00 resistance and tested USD 3.10. Recently, there has been a downward correction below USD 3.00, but the price is stable above USD 2.88. The next key support is near USD 2.85, below which there is a risk of a move towards the USD 2.65 support.

Litecoin (LTC) broke the USD 185 resistance. It even tested the main resistance of USD 188. LTC is now consolidating near USD 185, with immediate support at USD 180. To continue rising towards USD 200, the price needs to break out of the USD 188 resistance zone in the short term.

Dogecoin (DOGE) broke the USD 0.300 resistance but faced sellers below USD 0.312. It tested USD 0.310 before correcting to the downside. The price is now consolidating near USD 0.300, with decent support at USD 0.292. The next major support is near the USD 0.285 level.

XRP price gained pace above the USD 1.28 resistance. However, no test of the USD 1.30 resistance was made. The price has been corrected to the downside, but the bulls are protecting USD 1.28. If there are more losses, the price could test USD 1.265. Conversely, there may be a new rise towards the USD 1.30 level.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen by more than 5%, including MIOTA, SOL, AVAX, HOT, BTG, CEL, REV, BTT, KSM, WAVES, AUDIO, TRX and NEAR. Of these, MIOTA rallied by 30% and broke above the USD 1.5 level.

Loading... Advertisements

Overall, bitcoin price is stable above the USD 48,500 and USD 49,200 support levels. If BTC stabilizes above $ 50,000, it could resume its rally to $ 52,000.

_____

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrency:

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______